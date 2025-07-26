Matches (6)
Middx Women vs Leics Women, 1st semi-final at Northampton, Blast Women League 2, Jul 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st semi-final, Northampton, July 26, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Middx Women
L
W
W
W
W
Leics Women
W
W
L
L
W
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 15.30, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.15, Second Session 17.15-18.45
|Match days
|26 July 2025 - day (20-over match)