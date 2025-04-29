Stats - Vaibhav Suryavanshi rewrites men's T20 records
All the records that the 14-year-old broke in Rajasthan Royals' rapid chase against Gujarat Titans
14y 32d Vaibhav Suryavanshi's age on Monday, making him the youngest man to score a century in T20 cricket. The previous youngest was Vijay Zol, aged 18 years and 118 days when he scored 109 against Mumbai in 2013.
35 Balls that Suryavanshi needed to score his century against Gujarat Titans (GT). It is the second fastest by any batter in the IPL, behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against Pune Warriors in 2013. It is the fastest by an Indian in the IPL, bettering Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians in 2010. Yusuf's effort was also the fastest IPL ton for Rajasthan Royals (RR) before Suryavanshi.
15.5 Overs that the RR needed to chase 210 on Monday. It is the quickest any team has successfully chased down a target of 200 or more in all men's T20s. The previous fastest was in 16 overs by Surrey, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Pakistan.
93.06 Percentage of Suryavanshi's score came through boundaries - 94 runs out of 101. It is the highest proportion of runs during a century to have come through boundaries in men's T20s. The previous highest was 92.45 % by Abhishek Sharma, whose 106* against Meghalaya in 2024 contained 98 runs in boundaries.
1 Suryavanshi is also the youngest man with a fifty-plus score in T20s. Mohammad Nabi's son, Hassan Eisakhil, who was 15 years and 360 days old when he scored his maiden fifty in 2022, held the record earlier.
166 Runs for the first wicket between Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the highest for any wicket for RR in the IPL. The previous highest was 155 by Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal for the opening wicket against Delhi Capitals in 2022.
11 Sixes hit by Suryavanshi during his knock are the joint-most by an Indian batter in an IPL innings, alongside M Vijay, who also hit 11 sixes during his 127 against RR in 2010. The 11 sixes by Suryavanshi are also the most by a batter for RR in an IPL innings, surpassing Sanju Samson's ten against RCB in 2018.
87 Runs that RR scored in the powerplay on Monday, their highest total in that phase in the IPL. Their previous highest powerplay total was 85 for 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2023.
210 Target that RR chased on Monday is the highest chase by any team against GT. This was RR's fourth-highest successful target chase in the IPL, making them the first side to win, chasing 210-plus targets on four occasions. MI, Lucknow Super Giants and SRH have three such chases each in the IPL. In all T20s, only Middlesex (4) have chased 210-plus targets as often as RR.
30 Runs that Suryavanshi scored in the tenth over off Karim Janat, who was making his IPL debut on Monday. Those are the most any bowler conceded in their first over of IPL. Varun Chakravarthy held the previous record - 25 runs.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo