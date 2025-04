Stats - Vaibhav Suryavanshi rewrites men's T20 records

Target that RR chased on Monday is the highest chase by any team against GT . This was RR's fourth-highest successful target chase in the IPL, making them the first side to win, chasing 210-plus targets on four occasions. MI, Lucknow Super Giants and SRH have three such chases each in the IPL. In all T20s, only Middlesex (4) have chased 210-plus targets as often as RR.