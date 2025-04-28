IPL 2025 Live report - GT aim to reclaim top spot

Just worked out that RR will be knocked out of the tournament if they lose tonight. Because if they lose tonight, they can only get to 12 maximum. Already RCB and GT will have gone past 12 if RR lose tonight. Then MI, PBKS and DC will play against each other at least once, which means at least two of those three will go past 12 too. So 12 points is not good enough to qualify. All matches are now must-win games for RR and CSK.