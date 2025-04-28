IPL 2025 Live report - GT aim to reclaim top spot

Live
IPL 2025 Live report - GT aim to reclaim top spotBy Sidharth Monga
A must-win for RR
Just worked out that RR will be knocked out of the tournament if they lose tonight. Because if they lose tonight, they can only get to 12 maximum. Already RCB and GT will have gone past 12 if RR lose tonight. Then MI, PBKS and DC will play against each other at least once, which means at least two of those three will go past 12 too. So 12 points is not good enough to qualify. All matches are now must-win games for RR and CSK.
BSS has to answer
What's been happening in Jaipur?
Just the third match in Jaipur, once upon a time the fortress for Rajasthan Royals. They now prefer playing elsewhere because there is no full-time state association that can keep the stadium in shape. Every year they drift a little further away from SMS in Jaipur, but right now this game is there, and let's look at how the conditions have been.
In both the matches, the side batting first has scored around 170-180, and for large parts of the defence they have been out of it. However, that second game was one of the last three that RR should have won but lost. So Jaipur seems like a field-first venue where the toss is crucial. We will wait for further intel on the conditions from the ground.
LLLLL vs WWLWW
How do you dust yourself up and get up once again after five straight losses? Especially when the last three should have been comfortable wins. Do Rajasthan Royals have enough spirit in them to once play good cricket to get themselves into a winning position again?
RR's slide began with a defeat to the side they are facing again today. The most consistent side in the IPL since they made their debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans. They have been consistent again with their low-risk, bowling-dominated approach. They are No. 2 on the table, but they have two matches in hand. A win tonight will certainly take them to the top.
Welcome to the Live Report.
