Switch Hit: Dub smash
After two topsy-turvy series against South Africa, England round off their season with a trip to Ireland. Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Matt Roller discuss white-ball form and Ashes selection latest
After a watery end to South Africa's limited-overs tour, England have already hopped over to Ireland - where they'll probably be battling the weather again during this week's T20I series. On the podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to talk about England's record-breaking exploits, what they can learn in Ireland, and how far the 50-over team still has to go to get back to former glories.