Matches (16)
Asia Cup (2)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM vs NAM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs ENG (1)
CPL (1)
Feature

Switch Hit: Dub smash

After two topsy-turvy series against South Africa, England round off their season with a trip to Ireland. Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Matt Roller discuss white-ball form and Ashes selection latest

Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid at net practice, Ireland vs England, 1st T20I, Dublin, September 16, 2025

Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid at net practice in Malahide  •  Getty Images

After a watery end to South Africa's limited-overs tour, England have already hopped over to Ireland - where they'll probably be battling the weather again during this week's T20I series. On the podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to talk about England's record-breaking exploits, what they can learn in Ireland, and how far the 50-over team still has to go to get back to former glories.
IrelandEnglandSouth Africa tour of EnglandEngland tour of Ireland

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback