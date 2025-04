Prasidh the new leader on IPL 2025 Purple Cap table after Saturday double-header

After being No. 1 from the second day of the tournament, Noor Ahmad has finally been toppled. That mantle is now with Prasidh Krishna , the GT fast bowler, whose 4 for 41 in the win over DC has put him two wickets clear at the top of the pile. Noor is in second place, and Josh Hazlewood , who was No. 2 on Friday night with the same number of wickets - 12 - is in fourth place, with DC's Kuldeep Yadav in third, his 1 for 30 taking him to 12 wickets as well.