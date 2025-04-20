Prasidh the new leader on IPL 2025 Purple Cap table after Saturday double-header

Things are starting to change, finally, on the Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards in IPL 2025. In a big way. Saturday's double-header - Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - gave us a new name at the top of the wicket-takers' list, as well as a new No. 3 and a new No. 4 on the run-scorers' table. Here's how things stand now.

After being No. 1 from the second day of the tournament, Noor Ahmad has finally been toppled. That mantle is now with Prasidh Krishna , the GT fast bowler, whose 4 for 41 in the win over DC has put him two wickets clear at the top of the pile. Noor is in second place, and Josh Hazlewood , who was No. 2 on Friday night with the same number of wickets - 12 - is in fourth place, with DC's Kuldeep Yadav in third, his 1 for 30 taking him to 12 wickets as well.

The positions on the table have to do with the other numbers: ESPNcricinfo distinguishes based on bowling average, while IPL ranks bowlers based on economy rate, which has Kuldeep at No. 2, followed by Noor and Hazlewood.

There's no question about Prasidh being No. 1, though. After a wicketless outing in his season-opener, against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he went for 41 runs, he has picked up at least a wicket in each game, and has one three-for and now a four-for.

Shardul Thakur of LSG took 1 for 34 last night, and that has put him on 12 wickets as well, and a spot at No. 5 on the table.

That table is becoming fun.

The top two are where they were. It's still LSG's Pooran, despite another failure, followed by Sai Sudharsan, who scored a 21-ball 36 in GT's win, but Marsh is now down to fifth. Buttler, courtesy his 97 not out off 54 balls against DC, and Jaiswal, who scored 74 in 52 balls against LSG - his third consecutive half-century - are at three and four.