GT vs DC, 35th Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

35th Match (D/N), Ahmedabad, April 19, 2025, Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 587 Runs • 65.22 Avg • 158.64 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 149.33 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 152.55 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 257 Runs • 51.4 Avg • 172.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammed Siraj
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 14.76 SR
R Sai Kishore
8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.23 Econ • 13 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 16 SR
MA Starc
7 M • 11 Wkts • 10.58 Econ • 13.45 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GT
DC
Player
Role
Shubman Gill (c)
Opening Batter
Rashid Khan (vc)
Bowling Allrounder
Anuj Rawat 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arshad Khan 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Gurnoor Brar 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Kulwant Khejroliya 
Bowler
Kumar Kushagra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahipal Lomror 
Allrounder
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Sai Kishore 
Bowler
Sai Sudharsan 
Top order Batter
M Shahrukh Khan 
Batter
Ishant Sharma 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Manav Suthar 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahul Tewatia 
Bowling Allrounder
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Jayant Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days19 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC651100.744
GT64281.081
RCB64280.672
PBKS64280.172
LSG74380.086
KKR73460.547
MI73460.239
RR7254-0.714
SRH7254-1.217
CSK7254-1.276
