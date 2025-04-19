Matches (16)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
GT vs DC, 35th Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
35th Match (D/N), Ahmedabad, April 19, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
GT Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
GT Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GT
W
W
W
W
L
DC
W
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 587 Runs • 65.22 Avg • 158.64 SR
10 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 149.33 SR
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 152.55 SR
10 M • 257 Runs • 51.4 Avg • 172.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 14.76 SR
GT8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.23 Econ • 13 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 16 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 10.58 Econ • 13.45 SR
Squad
GT
DC
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|19 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
How Mumbai Indians' quicks kept a leash on Travishek
The home side's pace bowlers quickly assessed conditions and made life tough, especially for Travis Head
Jacks emerges as offspin's improbable saviour at the Wankhede
He was rewarded for being aggressive yet conventional in a match-turning spell against SRH
MI's bowling tricks on slow pitch get them second straight win
Will Jacks' offspin, pace bowlers' yorkers restricted SRH before the hosts cruised home
GT pick Shanaka as replacement for injured Phillips
Shanaka has played for Gujarat Titans before, when they finished runners-up in the 2023 edition