IPL 2025 live report - DC drop JFM, Karun slotted to open with Porel

The weekend is here, double-headers are here, Gujarat Titans are here facing table-toppers Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. Over the past few days, being a bowler has turned from an occupational hazard to being a blessing. Not sure if that'll be the case on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad, where teams batting first have put up totals of 243, 196 and 217 so far this season. GT have a strong, in-form top order, DC too have guys like KL Rahul and Abishek Porel stepping up. Both teams have great spinners too, there are a lot of things to look out for. So, do join in as we build up to and bring you the action from the game.