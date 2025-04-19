IPL 2025 live report - DC drop JFM, Karun slotted to open with Porel

Matches (17)
35th Match (D/N), Ahmedabad, April 19, 2025, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 10.42
• Last 5 ov (RR): 46/0 (9.20)
Live Forecast:DC 213
Live
Rashid's gone back to older methods, bowling into the pitch and at the stumps, not looking for turn so much as making the batter hit to deep fielders. And as I type that, he floats one up on fourth stump, Axar pumps him downtown for six.
It was a good couple of overs for GT before that though. Ishant Sharma was brought in and bowled late 130ks and mixed up a couple of slower ones in between to keep Stubbs and Axar relatively quiet.
Nair's healthy 18-ball 31 ends with him gliding a shortish ball off Prasidh just outside off to deep third. He probably wanted to get that wider but would not have been amiss if he thought he could clear the fielder because the ball's coming off the pitch at such an even pace. Stubbs comes in and, first ball, drives a three-quarter-length ball through cover.
Two key wickets down but with 73 runs scored, they're ahead. Nair's looking good, he's good two more boundaries both sides of the wicket off Arshad. Axar gets away with a miscued shot, Gill drops a tough chance at mid-off.
Rahul looked near invincible today, his timing was on point and intent was positive too. Gill had to bring in Prasidh Krishna, GT's middle-overs strike bowler early, and that does the trick.
Rahul was able to put the length balls away, made room and Prasidh went bouncer to try and follow him, the ball went down leg. Then Prasidh went yorker, it was spearing towards leg stump but the late outswing made it lethal. Rahul's flick was beaten, his balance went out of whack, and was hit around the side of the ankle. Hitting leg stump, Hawk-Eye shows, good call not to review.
And Prasidh gets extra bounce at the end of the over. It's like Hazlewood bowling yesterday. Hard length, just outside off, beats Nair on the cut as the ball zips over the edge.
Mohammed Siraj goes wobble seam, Arshad shuffles his lines but nothing's working. Rahul needed just one sighter against Siraj before clearing his front leg and pumping through the line.
Siraj can't bowl into the pitch, he's getting cut off a length. If he goes full, Rahul thumps through the line. Arshad's pace is being used nicely too, ball's helped behind square both sides of the wicket for fours. DC's fifty is up in just four overs.
Arshad Khan's full toss ends a promising start from Porel. Lucky break. It was around shin-high and just outside off, Porel could've plonked it anywhere but the bat-face turned inwards and he spooned it straight to mid-on.
KL Rahul is in at No. 3. So, it's two Karnataka boys together right now.
Mohammed Siraj gets swing at the start but his lines were too straight. Two balls went down leg. Then the bat started swinging. When Siraj went outside off, he got clubbed over mid-off. He compensated, but Abhisek Porel helped the ball over fine leg. The third boundary, drive down the ground off a three-quarter length, showed that the pitch is good for batting.
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and chose to bowl vs Delhi Capitals
Shubman Gill won the toss on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad and decided, partly due to the weather, to bowl first. He confirmed that Kagiso Rabada, who has returned to South Africa for personal reasons, will come back to play "in the next ten days or so". The hosts will be playing the same team.
Delhi Capitals left out Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had played all of the first six matches, but had scored just 55 runs at a strike rate of 105.76 with a best of 38. Faf du Plessis, who has missed the last two games due to an unspecified injury, has not returned. Captain Axar Patel confirmed that Abishek Porel will not be an impact player. Porel has also been slotted in to open the innings.
Gill said there's more grass on the pitch than normal because heat could lead to cracks opening up. Axar Patel says he wanted to field, but he was confused about what to do because of the heat. He's happy to bowl though as the bowlers will not have to toil less.
Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma
Impact Players list: Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Karim Janat
Delhi Capitals XI: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Players list: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera
Faf du Plessis is out at practice. Jake Fraser-McGurk is there too, but if the former is back to full fitness the latter might have to miss out.
JFM's biggest theory, stand still and hit it baseball style, paid rich dividends last year, but he's holing out to long-on and cow corner. Last game, he slogged a hard-length ball, which brings shot selection into focus. Will he be given more chances? Is his season done or should he be given time off?
The weekend is here, double-headers are here, Gujarat Titans are here facing table-toppers Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. Over the past few days, being a bowler has turned from an occupational hazard to being a blessing. Not sure if that'll be the case on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad, where teams batting first have put up totals of 243, 196 and 217 so far this season. GT have a strong, in-form top order, DC too have guys like KL Rahul and Abishek Porel stepping up. Both teams have great spinners too, there are a lot of things to look out for. So, do join in as we build up to and bring you the action from the game.
Win Probability
DC 68.27%
DCGT100%50%100%
Over 14 • DC 146/3Live Forecast: DC 213
Powered by Smart Stats
DC Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|18
|9
|caught
|31
|18
|lbw
|28
|14
|not out
|32
|24
|not out
|31
|19
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 5)
|Total
|146(3 wkts; 14 ovs)
<1 / 3>