Shubman Gill fined for slow over rate in GT's win against DC

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

Gill had chosen to bowl first in hot conditions in Ahmedabad, where the maximum temperature hit 40C. There were frequent stoppages as players struggled in the extreme weather. DC scored 203 for 8, a total that GT chased down with seven wickets in hand and four balls to spare. Jos Buttler was the Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 97 off 54 balls in the chase.