Shubman Gill fined for slow over rate in GT's win against DC

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.
Gill joined Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royasl), Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants), Riyan Parag (RR) and Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) among the captains who have been penalised for slow over-rate offences so far this season. Unlike last year, however, the IPL has done away with player bans for repeat over-rate offences and will only levy demerit points and fines, in addition to in-game penalties.
Gill had chosen to bowl first in hot conditions in Ahmedabad, where the maximum temperature hit 40C. There were frequent stoppages as players struggled in the extreme weather. DC scored 203 for 8, a total that GT chased down with seven wickets in hand and four balls to spare. Jos Buttler was the Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 97 off 54 balls in the chase.
The victory took GT to the top of the points table with five wins in seven games, level on 10 points with DC but ahead on net run rate. The game marked the half-way point in the league stage, with all ten teams having played seven games each.