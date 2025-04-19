Buttler bosses the chase to power GT to No.1

Gujarat Titans 204 for 3 (Buttler 97*, Rutherford 43, Kuldeep 1-30) beat Delhi Capitals 203 for 8 (Axar 39, Ashutosh 37, Prasidh 4-41) by seven wickets

Mukesh Kumar's wide yorker dismissed Rutherford and left GT needing ten off the final over. The tension was short-lived as Starc missed the wide yorker and Rahul Tewatia slog swept the first ball of the last over over midwicket for six. He then squeezed the next ball past the keeper for four to complete the chase with four balls to spare.

Buttler takes down Starc

Buttler was hit on the groin early in his innings by a length ball from Starc, but he overcame that blow and cleared the boundaries.

When Axar brought Starc back in the 15th over, hoping for reverse swing from around the wicket, there wasn't any. The lengths were good, and the line was outside off, but Buttler scythed the ball with ease, finding gaps in front of and behind point.

A change of angle made no difference. Starc went full and was driven through mid-off. A bouncer drew a top-edged pull, but it did not carry to Vipraj Nigam running in from deep backward square leg. That 20-run over brought the required rate down to nine from 11.

GT's top order sets the platform again

GT are top heavy. Their plan is for one of the top three to bat deep into the innings, and it was Buttler's turn today on a batting-friendly pitch.

He came in early in GT's chase of 204 after Shubman Gill had gifted his wicket looking to pinch a quick single to Karun Nair at midwicket. Buttler then set up exhibition of fours through the off side alongside Sai Sudharsan.

Axar and Vipraj came on to bowl in the powerplay but did not find turn and were taken for three sixes and a four. Sai Sudharsan got boundaries off front and back foot against Mukesh Kumar as GT scored 67 in the powerplay.

Kuldeep Yadav had Sai Sudharsan pulling to deep midwicket with his third ball. Rutherford then started slowly as the required rate rose. The mounting pressure was released when Rutherford sliced a drive against Kuldeep that sailed over long-off. Mohit Sharma was introduced in the 13th over to replicate the role he performed for GT in previous years. He started with two slower bouncers but they sat up and Rutherford pulled them for sixes.

Buttler drilled a full ball from Mohit through mid-off to bring up his 32-ball fifty.

Capitals start well on a belter

Gill won the toss in the afternoon and put DC in to bat. With Faf du Plessis not having recovered and DC leaving out Jake Fraser-McGurk, DC paired up Abhishek Porel with Karun Nair at the top.

Porel's boundaries in the first over - drive on the up over mid-off and help-along flick behind square - showed that the bounce on the pitch was even. Porel, though, couldn't capitalise on the start as he fell to a full toss from Arshad Khan.

KL Rahul's shift in approach then kept DC ticking. Rahul cut Siraj for four and pumped him down the ground for six. His innings, though, was cut short on 28 off 14 balls by an outswinging yorker from Prasidh Krishna . Nair fell for 31 off 18 balls when he glided Prasidh to deep third.

A pristine cover drive from Tristan Stubbs off Prasidh brought up DC's hundred in the ninth over. But he and Axar were relatively sedate after that during their 53-run stand off 36 balls. They were happy to take Rashid Khan and Ishant Sharma for ones and twos.

Rashid bowled quicker and at the stumps in his first two overs. When he slowed the pace down in his third, Stubbs took him for six down the ground but then miscued a swipe across the line. Rashid ran back but couldn't hold onto the catch near mid-on. GT reached 150 in 15 overs.

Pacers contain DC

Ishant was struggling in the heat and went off the pitch after two overs. Siraj returned and removed Stubbs, who reverse-swept a yorker and the ball lobbed to short third.

GT's death bowlers attempted a lot of yorkers with short balls peppered in between. It nearly worked at the start of the 17th over, but Rashid dropped Axar.

The DC captain could not hit a boundary in his last nine balls and was out caught behind for 39 off 32 balls. He charged at Prasidh and tried to slap a length ball over cover and got an edge. Prasidh then got rid of Nigam next ball, thanks to a brilliant diving catch from Buttler.