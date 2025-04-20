Avesh Khan sticks to his guns and wins a Russian roulette of yorkers at the death

In a cruel twist of fate, the protagonists of the only tied match in IPL 2025 found themselves in near-identical situations against two different teams on the same day, only two days removed from their earlier thriller.

On Wednesday night , when Mitchell Starc started the final over, Rajasthan Royals (RR) needed nine runs to win. Two specialist batters, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel were at the wicket. With the ball reversing a touch, Starc went on to nail his yorkers, forced a tie, and then won the Super Over, thanks in part to some helter-skelter running between the wickets featuring Hetmyer and Jurel both in regulation time and extra time.

Late Sunday evening , Starc again found himself bowling the last over with Gujarat Titans (GT) needing 10 runs to win. He missed the first yorker narrowly, and Rahul Tewatia flicked him over midwicket for a six. The next yorker was accurate, but it took the inside edge past short fine to end the game in two balls. Starc doesn't need reminding, but within three days, cricket made apparent its fickle nature.

Jurel and Hetmyer would have hoped for a change in fortunes of equal proportions when confronted with the eerie requirement of nine runs in the last over for a second straight match . Yet again, they came up against a bowler who likes going for the yorker. You can hardly ever nail them all, but Avesh Khan did just enough to leave RR heartbroken once again. When Hetmyer did manufacture a powerful flick to a near yorker, he unluckily found to perfection the one fielder at short fine leg. This was a bluff ball on the stumps; the field was set deep on the off side, and this would certainly have been four had Hetmyer hit it even six feet either side.

Avesh continued to only try the yorker, and managed to prevail in the end. Even for him, it was a twist of fate on the same night. His night began with getting smacked for a six by a 14-year-old kid the first time he bowled to him. His first over went for 13. Then they kept his three overs for the last five. With only 46 required off these five overs, it was largely on Avesh to make sure he got to bowl all three of his remaining overs.

To those who bemoan the low numbers of yorkers attempted by bowlers, the 16th over is a great explanation. Avesh tried six yorkers, nailed two, missed two narrowly, and missed two other a little more than narrowly. He went for 13. When he began the 18th over, RR needed just 25 with eight wickets in hand.

Avesh Khan is pumped after flattening Yashasvi Jaiswal's poles • BCCI

It should not come as a surprise that Avesh stuck with the yorker. Since 2021, only Jasprit Bumrah, with 137, has nailed more yorkers than Avesh's 126 in the IPL. Even Bumrah tends to trust the yorker less at the death. Avesh has executed 88 yorkers at the death in the same period, Bumrah only 76.

Here's why bowlers don't try yorkers as often as some of the followers of the game would like them to. Assuming nobody means to bowl a half-volley or a full toss, and that those lengths are attempted yorkers, Avesh gets only one in four right overall, and 30% of his attempts at the death. For Bumrah, these numbers are 30% overall and 33% at the death. And when you miss the yorker, you end up bowling the two most hittable lengths.

Then again, there are yorkers, and there are yorkers. The quality of hitting and the fielding restrictions that allow only four fielders on the boundary make the line of the yorker crucial too. Famously, in the final of 2023, Mohit Sharma got almost every yorker right with the wet ball, brought it down to 10 off two, missed the first and then went too straight with the last one.

To Avesh, it is simple. He said after the match that he is clear about the line he wants to bowl, one that corresponds with his field. But if the batter started moving around, he looked to go to the base of the middle stump. That's exactly what happened, and brought him the three wickets of the three best batters in the RR line-up. Yashasvi Jaiswal backed away, and was bowled. Riyan Parag looked to ramp, and was lbw. Hetmyer saw the field for the wide yorker, shuffled across, still managed to time the flick, but Avesh had the luck on his side on the day.

"I only focus on the execution at the time," Avesh said. "When we watch from the outside, even us, we feel the tension, but when I am playing I never feel that tension that I will go for a six or a four. I just focus on the execution: just back 100% whatever ball I have decided to bowl. Mostly it is the yorker, even if it is 15 required or 20 required. I back myself on the yorker, and that is very important in the IPL.

"When you focus completely on the match, you focus only where you want to bowl. Not that you want to get the wicket this ball or you want to make the batter defend or you want to bowl a dot ball. The moment I saw him shuffle to off, I bowled the stump line, and luckily it went to hand because he was the only fielder there."