14-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi kicks off IPL career with first-ball six

Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur, a city about 100 kilometres north east pf Patna, made his first-class debut at the age of 13 in January last year, and was picked for INR 1.1 crore at last November's mega auction. He had attracted the attention of IPL scouts when he made a 58-ball century for India in a youth Test against Australia in September last year. Having sat on the RR bench for the first half of IPL 2025, he got his opportunity because of an injury to Sanju Samson.

Opening the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryavanshi did not hold back. He launched the first ball he faced - a length delivery from India international Shardul Thakur - by making room and lofting on the up inside out over the extra-cover boundary.

His fearlessness and intent to keep on attacking became evident when he cleared his front leg and swung at his third ball, hitting another India international Avesh Khan down the ground for six. He earned a reprieve off his fifth delivery, when Prince Yadav put down a high catch running back from midwicket.

As LSG brought in the spinner Digvesh Rathi in the fourth over after Royals had raced to 39 for no loss, Suryavanshi focused on defence. There was a clear plan to hit anything pitched short or full, like when he climbed into Rathi when he dropped short and launched legspinner Ravi Bishnoi straight down the ground.