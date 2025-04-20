'I don't know what we did wrong' - Parag at a loss for words after RR botch another chase

For the second game in a row, Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to close a chase out. While chasing 181 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Saturday, RR required another 25 runs to win from the remaining 18 balls, and had eight wickets in hand. Yet, they ended up losing by two runs. Three days ago, against Delhi Capitals , RR needed 23 runs off the last 12 deliveries, with seven wickets standing. But the match ended in a tie, and RR lost the Super Over.

After the loss to LSG, RR's stand-in captain Riyan Parag said such losses were "really kind of hard to process", as Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel managed to score only six runs out of the nine required in the final over.

"I don't know what we did wrong. I felt we were in the game probably till the 18th over and 19th over, actually," Parag said at the post-match presentation. "But yeah, I don't know."

With three overs to go, RR had two set batters at the crease against LSG. Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 74, and Parag on 38. But the 18th over from Avesh Khan began with Jaiswal getting bowled by a yorker at the stumps, and ended with Parag being trapped lbw by another yorker, as he looked to scoop but missed. So did neither batter staying till the end and taking them across the line make a difference?

"I think it's something along those lines," Parag said. "I blame myself for this. I probably should have finished it in the 19th over. But then, I don't know if that was a bad decision for myself. I mean, we [have] just got to put one game together collectively for 40 overs. Only then can we expect a win."

But Parag also pointed out that one big over with the ball hurt RR's cause. The experienced Sandeep Sharma was taken for 27 runs in the final over of LSG's innings, with Abdul Samad smashing him for four sixes. That took LSG to 180, a score which Parag said was above par.

"I think we did really well [with the ball]. The last over was unfortunate," he said. "I kind of thought we would stop them at like 165, [or] 170 max. The last over was unfortunate. Sandy bhai is trusted. I think he just had one bad game, and Abdul Samad batted really well. So I thought we were like probably 20 runs over par, [or] 15 runs over par. But we should have chased that down."