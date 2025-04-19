Live report - RR host LSG, look to bounce back after three successive losses

Matches (19)
Strategic Timeout
36th Match (N), Jaipur, April 19, 2025, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 7.00
• Last 5 ov (RR): 33/2 (6.60)
Live Forecast:LSG 168
Live
He struggled to time the ball tonight. Neither could he try and line up the bowlers to hit big. On 3 off 8, he attempts a desperate release shot, a reverse-sweep no less. But Wanindu Hasaranga has cleverly shortened his length considerably on this googly. The ball lobs off Pant's top-edge and hits Dhruv Jurel on the chest, but he recovers quickly enough to grab the ball on the second attempt. LSG are struggling at 54/3 in 7.4 overs, and have subbed out Mitch Marsh for Ayush Badoni, who takes strike.
1
1 Wickets Tushar Deshpande has picked up in the middle overs in six innings at IPL 2025. Can he add to that tonight?
Dropped on 6, Pooran manages to add just 5 more to his score. After being driven down the ground first ball, Sandeep Sharma responds with a clever change of pace. Seemed like an attempted split-finger delivery - will need replays to confirm. It dipped on Pooran who was through with the stroke while completely being off balance, as the ball struck him plumb in front. Pooran asks for a referral but it's a wasted review. LSG 46/2 in 5.2 overs.
1
Jofra Archer is furious, but doesn't know how to react. He quickly looks away and walks back to his mark. Nicholas Pooran has just been reprieved on 6. Shubham Dubey at square leg had all the time in the world to settle under the skier, but sees the ball burst through his hands. Like Marsh, Pooran tries to fetch this short ball from outside off, and ends up hitting it a mile high. Could be a very costly miss. LSG 42/1 in 5 overs.
1
It's the short ball that has done the trick for Archer, who looks a far different bowler to the version who turned up at the start of the season. Perhaps it's the confidence of all the overs he's bowled, or maybe just the wickets. He's running in harder, hitting the pitch and really generating a lift even accomplished batters are struggling to gauge. Mitch Marsh thinks it's short enough to fetch a pull from outside off, but the ball skids on a lot quicker and he top-edges the pull as Shimron Hetmyer takes the swirler at the edge of the circle at square leg. LSG 18/1 in 3 overs.
1
At 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi could become the youngest to make his IPL debut. He has been listed as one of RR's impact subs who could come in for the injured Sanju Samson as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. Riyan Parag is standing in for Royals, like he did in the first three games of the season when Samson was recovering from a finger injury, and played as an Impact Sub.
For the record, Rishabh Pant called correctly and elected to bat on a surface he felt was “on the drier side”. He also felt dew was unlikely to be a factor.
LSG are looking to bounce back from a defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. They brought in fast bowler Prince Yadav for Akash Deep in a like-for-like change.
A late entrant into the season due to injury, Akash has conceded at an economy of 12.25 while picking up just three wickets in four games.
There's also the possibility of LSG unleashing Mayank Yadav, the fast bowling sensation who has returned from multiple injuries.
Royals are currently eighth and are looking to bounce back from three successive losses. LSG are fifth with four wins in seven matches, and can jump into the top three with a win tonight.
Playing XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Shubham Dubey, 3 Riyan Parag (capt), 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Tushar Deshpande
Impact players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk, capt), 5 David Miller, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Ravi Bishnoi, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Prince Yadav, 10 Digvesh Rathi, 11 Avesh Khan
Impact players: Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke
1
Sanju Samson hasn't recovered from an abdominal injury and will miss tonight's clash. Riyan Parag, who led in the first three games of the season when Samson recovered from a finger injury, will step in once again. This opens up the possibility of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi making his IPL debut.
1
