Samson set to miss RR's game against LSG; Parag to lead again

Suryavanshi, who turned 14 on March 27, made headlines at the IPL 2025 auction when, at just 13 years old, he was signed by RR for INR 1.1 crore to become the youngest player to earn an IPL contract. He had already represented India Under-19 as an opener by then, smashing a 58-ball century in a four-day match against Australia Under-19. He went on to play a key role in India's run to the final of the 2024 Under-19 Asia Cup, where he scored 176 runs at an average of 44. He also has a triple-century to his name - an unbeaten 332 - in the Randhir Verma Tournament, an U-19 competition in Bihar.