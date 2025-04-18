RR sweat on Samson's fitness in a bid to revive their underwhelming season

Big picture: RR's problems keep compounding

Samson was forced to retire after hurting his side in RR's previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) Rahul Dravid confirmed at the pre-match press conference that Samson "experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area". He further said that the RR captain had undergone scans, and his availability will be taken based on the reports of the scans.

If Samson does not recover in time, Riyan Parag is expected to take over the captaincy reins. Parag led RR in the first three games of the season, with Samson recovering from a finger injury. But at the time, Samson batted as an Impact Player and did not keep wickets.

RR do have a readymade opener in Vaibhav Suryavanshi , but he is only 14. Will RR risk such a young player in a game where a loss could derail their season completely? They have just two wins in seven games so far and a loss will mean them having to do a lot of catching up for the playoffs.

Mayank Yadav, For LSG, who started the season without Akash Deep Avesh Khan , they have held their own quite brilliantly. After seven games, they have won four and lost three games and a win will take them to ten points. With Mayank back in the mix, they now also have an almost full-strength bowling unit to choose from.

LSG are coming into the game having suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home. They will want to make amends against a deflated RR side.

Form guide

Rajasthan Royals LLLWW (last five matches, most recent first)

Lucknow Super Giants LWWWL

New loyalties: Avesh Khan vs RR

Yudhvir Singh was part of LSG in IPL 2024 and is now with RR. Avesh, who has been the leader of LSG's fast bowling brigade this season, was part of RR last year.

In the spotlight: Mayank Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mayank Yadav had a breakthrough IPL 2024 where he touched the 156.7kph mark on the speed gun and regularly breached 150 clicks. He played just four matches, in which he picked up back-to-back player of the match awards in his first two games, and seven wickets in all. He also left a lasting impact with his pace. It got Mayank an India debut against Bangladesh in October last year. However, since then, he has been down first with a back injury and then a toe injury. But he is now back and expected to play a pivotal part in LSG's push for a playoffs spot. He joined the team on Tuesday and his express pace adds a new dimension to what has already shaped up to be a more than handy bowling attack.

Mayank Yadav is expected to play the RR game • AFP/Getty Images

Yashasvi Jaiswal's form was always going to be critical in RR's fortunes but with the top order misfiring, it becomes even more crucial. Jaiswal had a poor start to his season with scores of 1, 29 and 4 but has since scored three fifties in his next four innings and looks fluent. Jaiswal 's form was always going to be critical in RR's fortunes but with the top order misfiring, it becomes even more crucial. Jaiswal had a poor start to his season with scores of 1, 29 and 4 but has since scored three fifties in his next four innings and looks fluent. Jaiswal scored 75 the last time he was in Jaipur on a tacky surface. He has a handy record here - two fifties and a hundred in 11 IPL innings - and will want to step up with his team in more than a spot of bother at the halfway mark.

Team news and likely XII: Mayank back for LSG

Despite the loss against CSK, LSG are unlikely to make too many changes to their starting XI. Mayank is almost certain to make his IPL 2025 debut. He is likely to come in place of Akash Deep, who has seemed off the mark since returning from a back injury. Marsh has regularly been LSG's Impact Player, with Bishnoi replacing him and vice versa. It's likely to continue that way.

Lucknow Super Giants (probable): 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk) , 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 David Miller, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mayank Yadav, 11 Digvesh Rathi, 12 Ravi Bishnoi

RR could bring in Akash Madhwal or Yudhvir in place of Tushar Deshpande, who has hardly inspired any confidence so far this season. If Samson is not fit, Jurel is likely to don the wicketkeeping gloves. Kumar Kartikeya is expected to come in as the impact sub.

Rajasthan Royals (probable): 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson (capt, wk)/Vaibhav Suryavanshi/Shubham Dubey, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Tushar Deshpande/Akash Madhwal, 12 Kumar Kartikeya

The big question

If he does not recover in time, who should replace Samson in the RR XI? 70 votes Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shubham Dubey Kunal Singh Rathore

Pitch and conditions: What's Jaipur going to serve?

There has been only one game so far this season in Jaipur - a day game - where the home side went down by nine wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The pitch felt a touch two-paced but eased out as the evening progressed. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium isn't historically a high-scoring venue. Since IPL 2023, the average first innings score here has been 179 for 5. There is an excessive heat warning in Jaipur but the temperatures should drop by the time the match gets underway. Dew could be a factor later in the evening.

Stats and trivia Pooran is just one away from 9000 T20 runs

Pooran has fallen to Archer three times in seven T20 innings and averages just 13 with a strike rate of 108 against the quick

Rana has fallen to Avesh twice in five IPL innings

Bishnoi has the wood over Shimron Hetmyer in T20s, having dismissed him three times in six innings. Hetmyer has an average of 8.00 and a strike rate of 65 against the legspinner

RR have the third-best run rate in the powerplay (9.69) and third-worst run rate in the middle-overs (7.39) in IPL 2025

Quotes