Jaffer: Pant 'needs to get better at rotating strike'

Jaffer also wants Pant to target the straight boundaries more, against both spinners and fast bowlers. Of his four fours and as many sixes on Monday, only one came down the ground.

"I feel he never looks to hit straight," Jaffer said. "He always looks to go towards the leg side, towards square leg, cow corner. He hit one straight six right towards the end [against CSK]. Otherwise, at the start of the innings, he was always looking to go towards the leg side, or that reverse scoop that he played, but that was the only thing.