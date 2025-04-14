Matches (24)
IPL (4)
PSL (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WWC Qualifier (2)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)

LSG vs CSK, 30th Match at Lucknow, IPL, Apr 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match (N), Lucknow, April 14, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LSG Win & Bat
CSK Win & Bat
LSG Win & Bowl
CSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
10 M • 543 Runs • 67.88 Avg • 215.47 SR
MR Marsh
5 M • 265 Runs • 53 Avg • 180.27 SR
R Ravindra
9 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 136 SR
RA Jadeja
10 M • 193 Runs • 27.57 Avg • 145.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SN Thakur
6 M • 11 Wkts • 10.38 Econ • 11.45 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.57 Econ • 22.2 SR
Noor Ahmad
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 11 SR
KK Ahmed
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.91 Econ • 13.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days14 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC44081.278
GT64281.081
LSG64280.162
KKR63360.803
RCB53260.539
PBKS53260.065
RR5234-0.733
SRH6244-1.245
MI5142-0.010
CSK6152-1.554
Full Table