LSG vs CSK, 30th Match at Lucknow, IPL, Apr 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match (N), Lucknow, April 14, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LSG
W
L
W
W
W
CSK
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LSG10 M • 543 Runs • 67.88 Avg • 215.47 SR
LSG5 M • 265 Runs • 53 Avg • 180.27 SR
CSK9 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 136 SR
CSK10 M • 193 Runs • 27.57 Avg • 145.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LSG6 M • 11 Wkts • 10.38 Econ • 11.45 SR
LSG10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.57 Econ • 22.2 SR
CSK7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 11 SR
CSK6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.91 Econ • 13.8 SR
Squad
LSG
CSK
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|14 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
IPL News
'Just felt today was going to be my day' - Abhishek dedicates century to Orange Army
"I got a random thought that if I do something today, it would be for the Orange Army"
Stats - Abhishek Sharma smashes the highest IPL score by an Indian
Stats highlights from Hyderabad, where Abhishek Sharma and SRH shattered a whole host of records
Abhishek Sharma's 141 off 55 helps record second-highest IPL chase
Travishek finally clicked this season and effortlessly chased down 246 in Hyderabad
Highest chases in the IPL - Sunrisers' 245 in second place
Big chases bring all the drama and here is a list of five from the IPL that had almost everything