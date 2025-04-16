IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards: Pooran, Noor continue to be on top
Shreyas Iyer remains fourth among batters after his second-ball duck; Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana now joint-fourth among bowlers
There was no change at the Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards in IPL 2025 after a low-scoring thriller between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur.
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer (250 runs) had an opportunity to get into the top three, but his second-ball duck means Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the batting table. He has 357 runs from seven games at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 208.77.
Gujarat Titans' (GT) B Sai Sudharsan is second with 329 runs from six games. He is followed by another LSG batter, Mitchell Marsh, who has 295 runs, also from six games.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli (248 runs) and Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav (239) are in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad continues to be the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has 12 wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 7.12.
Only one wicket behind him are his team-mate Khaleel Ahmed and LSG's Shardul Thakur.
Before Tuesday, there were five bowlers - Delhi Capitals' (DC) Kuldeep Yadav, MI's Hardik Pandya, and GT's Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore and Mohammed Siraj - with ten wickets each. Now KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana have also joined them. Varun picked up 2 for 21 against PBKS and Rana 3 for 25.