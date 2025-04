IPL 2025 Live Report - CSK arrive in Lucknow looking to end losing streak

Sorry for the slightly deceptive post title to make the rhyme. Pooran did get some runs, but only eight. Anshul Kamboj bending his back from around the wicket traps him. When the umpire gave Pooran not out, Kamboj was adamant that there was a chance, and Dhoni with a smile took it. Paid off well, and now it's Rishabh Pant. He's yet to face a ball so we'll talk about Pant's batting in the next post.