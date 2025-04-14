IPL 2025 Live Report - CSK arrive in Lucknow looking to end losing streak

"Blessed," Dhoni said, about the sea of yellow at the Ekana Stadium, after winning the toss. He wanted to bowl first because of chances of dew later. He said the team was looking for consistency from the batters and better powerplay bowling performances. Shaik Rasheed and Overton come into the team, in place of Conway and Ashwin. Rasheed, who usually is a No. 4 in T20s, could open.