IPL 2025 Live Report - CSK arrive in Lucknow looking to end losing streak

Live
IPL 2025 Live Report - CSK arrive in Lucknow looking to end losing streakBy Sreshth Shah
Stumps Rattled!
Jadeja with his familiar skiddy deliveries. And Marsh is through his pull too early. How often do you see a wicket just after a Time Out. The partnership between Pant and Marsh had just touched 50 in 32 balls, but there you have it.
Ayush Badoni at No. 5, who has been in good touch recently, now has to tackle purple-cap holder Noor and Jadeja from the two ends. Pant keeps sweeping as the eleventh over begins with LSG 79/3
1
Pant's engine is running
80 Pant's strike rate in his first 5 games in IPL 2025
Pant's start to the season may have been forgettable but with the team in a good position, the cracks have been papered over. But with Markram and Pooran falling very early, today would be a day for Pant to play the long innings. He's started well, improvising a reverse lap over third man among a few more contorted pulls and cuts early on.
With in-form Mitchell Marsh already quick to get 27 in his first 19 balls, it appears an LSG recovery is on!
1
2
2
No run for Pooran!
Sorry for the slightly deceptive post title to make the rhyme. Pooran did get some runs, but only eight. Anshul Kamboj bending his back from around the wicket traps him. When the umpire gave Pooran not out, Kamboj was adamant that there was a chance, and Dhoni with a smile took it. Paid off well, and now it's Rishabh Pant. He's yet to face a ball so we'll talk about Pant's batting in the next post.
2
1
Spider-Man Tripathi brings Pooran in early
Oh man, Rahul Tripathi may not have been among runs this season but he's still a lightning bolt on the field.
We were just discussing CSK's catching woes and they've got one out in the first over itself. Tripathi had to run a long distance after turning around from cover to take a catch running towards the boundary.
The wicket was set up by in-form Khaleel getting a back of a length ball to go across Markram, and forcing a leading edge.
But it only brings in the season's best batter so far, Nicholas Pooran.
Pooran, interestingly, has struggled against R Ashwin (3 outs, average 13, SR 93) in the IPL but the spinner is not playing. But Pooran has very bad numbers against Noor Ahmad too (3 outs in six inns, ave 6.7, SR 54).
It's too early for Noor usually to be introduced. But is it worth a gamble?
6
1
1
Can Dhoni wield his magic wand?
Many of us think Dhoni has a magic wand. But Stephen Fleming, the head coach, has said that he's human and expecting overnight success is unreasonable.
But CSK are in that dangerous territory already. And knowing a target tonight might be a good thing for them, but one thing they'd want to improve is fielding.
They dropped Rajat Patidar, Nitish Rana, KL Rahul and Priyansh Arya at low scores before they went on to put big numbers. With guys like Marsh and Pooran in the form they're in, drops could be game enders.
62.2 CSK's catch percentage in IPL 2025, the worst of all teams
2
3
1
1
CSK win toss, Dhoni wants consistency in batting
Chennai Super Kings stand-in captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
"Blessed," Dhoni said, about the sea of yellow at the Ekana Stadium, after winning the toss. He wanted to bowl first because of chances of dew later. He said the team was looking for consistency from the batters and better powerplay bowling performances. Shaik Rasheed and Overton come into the team, in place of Conway and Ashwin. Rasheed, who usually is a No. 4 in T20s, could open.
Pant confirmed that Mitchell Marsh was back into the XI after going home for a short while. Himmat Singh goes out of the team. He wanted the openers to continue their form.
The teams are playing on pitch no. 5 today, which is the centre wicket. There are square boundaries of 66 metres on both sides and 73 metres straight. The pitch is a mix of 70% red soil and 30% black soil, so it won't be very slow and some runs should be available.
CSK are looking to break a five-game losing streak while LSG are trying to make it five wins in a row.
6
2
2
Welcome to Lucknow
Monday evening. Welcome to Match 30. The blockbusters are set to continue. Lots at stake. Dhoni's CSK looking to arrest a five-game losing streak vs Pant's LSG who are trying to make it four wins on the trot.
Yesterday we saw ninth-placed Mumbai Indians take unbeaten Delhi Capitals down. Can tenth-placed CSK change their season around starting today too?
Which keeper will score more runs tonight?6.0K votes
Pant
Dhoni
6
9
1
1