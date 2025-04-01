Are Jofra's Archer's 0 for 76 the most expensive bowling figures ever in the IPL?
And does Heather Knight hold the record for captaining the most women's internationals?
There were three innings of 97 in the space of two days last week, two in the IPL and one in a T20 international. Was this a first for T20s? asked Swaminathan Ramachandran from India
This was indeed a first. A score of 97 is fairly rare in T20 matches anyway - there had been only 53 such innings before last week's rush. That started when Shreyas Iyer's 97 not out helped Punjab Kings to victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL in Ahmedabad on March 25. The following day, Tim Seifert matched that score as New Zealand beat Pakistan in Wellington, then Quinton de Kock also hit 97 not out as, back in the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.
As this list shows, there had never previously been a day with two 97s in T20 matches worldwide, and just two instances of two in the space of three days - February 22-24 in 2023, and October 12-14, 2022, when both 97s were by Saurashtra's Samarth Vyas.
Jofra Archer conceded 76 runs in his four overs the other day, which I read was a record for the IPL. Who held it before him? asked Avikesh Krishna from India
Those painful figures for Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer - 4-0-76-0 - came in just the second match of this IPL, against Sunrisers in Hyderabad. His first over went for 23 (including four fours and a six from Travis Head), his second cost 12 (there were two fours from Nitish Kumar), the third 22 (three sixes from Ishan Kishan) and his last went for 19, plus four byes - it included three fours from Heinrich Klaasen, and another from Kishan.
The man who's probably relieved he no longer holds the IPL record for the costliest analysis is the Indian seamer Mohit Sharma, who leaked 73 runs in his four overs for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals in Delhi in 2024. The only other bowler to concede 70 in an IPL match is Basil Thampi, against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru in 2018.
There have been seven costlier analyses than Archer's in all T20 matches. Right at the top is the unfortunate Musa Jobarteh, whose four overs cost 93 as Zimbabwe piled up a T20I record total of 344 for 4 against Gambia in a T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Nairobi in 2024.
Hasan Nawaz made a century against New Zealand in the T20I series, but also picked up three ducks. Was this a record? asked Nick Peterson from New Zealand
The new Pakistan opener Hasan Nawaz had a strange start to his international career in the recent T20 series in New Zealand: he started with two ducks, hit an undefeated 105 in the third match in Auckland, and rounded the series off by being out for 1 and 0.
Only two men have made fewer than 106 runs in a T20 series in which they batted at least three times and also scored a century. South Africa's Rilee Rossouw made 0 (out first ball), 0 (second) and 100 not out (from 48) against India in 2022. And the New Zealander Colin Munro made 0, 101 and 0 in a home series against Bangladesh in 2017. Chris Gayle's 113 runs in five matches (four innings) in the 2016 T20 World Cup in India included 100 not out against England in West Indies' first match, in Mumbai.
Heather Knight has just been stood down as England's captain after about ten years. Did she captain in more international matches than anyone else? asked Alan Varney from England
Heather Knight captained England for the first time in June 2016, and in all skippered in 199 matches - nine Tests, 94 ODIs and 96 T20Is. It turns out that the only person to captain in more women's internationals is the lady she replaced: Charlotte Edwards skippered in 220 - ten Tests, 117 ODIs and 93 T20Is.
Five other women have captained in more than 150 international matches: Mithali Raj 195 (eight Tests, a record 155 ODIs and 32 T20Is), Meg Lanning 182 (4/78/100), Harmanpreet Kaur 154 (3/28/123), Chamari Athapaththu 153 (0/53/100) and Suzie Bates 151 (0/79/72).
The men's record is held by MS Dhoni, who captained in 332 international matches (60 Tests, 200 ODIs and 72 T20Is). Ricky Ponting skippered in 324 (77/230/17) and Stephen Fleming in 303 (80/218/5).
I was gobsmacked to discover that Len Hutton batted for 292 overs during the course of his 364, the Test record at the time. Was this the most in a Test? asked Richard Lyle from England
When Len Hutton made 364 against Australia at The Oval in August 1938, both his score and England's 903 for 7 were Test records (since broken). Hutton was out not long after lunch on the third day: in all he batted for 797 minutes and faced 847 balls.
The painstaking researches of the Australian statistician Charles Davis reveal that Hutton was out to the third ball of the 292nd over of the innings, bowled by the great legspinner Bill O'Reilly, who was sending down the 82nd of his eventual 85 overs. This was also a record at the time, but was surpassed nearly 20 years later when Hanif Mohammad batted for more than 16 hours in scoring 337 for Pakistan against West Indies in Bridgetown in January 1958. Ball-by-ball information for this match can no longer be found, but the best guess is that Hanif survived until the 312th over of the innings.
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
