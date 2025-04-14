Axar fined for DC's slow over rate against MI

As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's code of conduct, a captain is fined INR 12 lakh for the first slow over rate offence in a season. The IPL has done away with match suspensions and there are only fines and in-game field restrictions.
Chasing 206, DC were the favourites at one stage, thanks to Karun Nair's comeback knock of 89. They needed 66 from eight overs and had seven wickets in hand. But they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and suffered a hat-trick of run-outs in the penultimate over to fall short by 12 runs. This was their first defeat in five games.
"We had the game. I think we had soft dismissals from the middle order, some bad shots," Axar said after the game. "We lost by 12 runs with an over to go so we could have still won it. It can't happen that your lower-order batters will always save you in chases. There are some odd days where you play wrong shots, so I don't think there is any point in thinking too much about it."
Earlier in the tournament, MI's Hardik Pandya, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar were also handed fines for slow over rate.