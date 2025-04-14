Matches (17)
News

Axar fined for DC's slow over rate against MI

This was his first offence this season and he was fined INR 12 lakh

ESPNcricinfo staff
14-Apr-2025 • 48 mins ago
Axar Patel fell after a cameo in his first match as captain, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025, Visakhapatnam, March 24, 2025

Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakh  •  Associated Press

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel has been fined INR 12 lakh for his team's slow over rate during the IPL 2025 game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday night in Delhi.
As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's code of conduct, a captain is fined INR 12 lakh for the first slow over rate offence in a season. The IPL has done away with match suspensions and there are only fines and in-game field restrictions.
Chasing 206, DC were the favourites at one stage, thanks to Karun Nair's comeback knock of 89. They needed 66 from eight overs and had seven wickets in hand. But they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and suffered a hat-trick of run-outs in the penultimate over to fall short by 12 runs. This was their first defeat in five games.
"We had the game. I think we had soft dismissals from the middle order, some bad shots," Axar said after the game. "We lost by 12 runs with an over to go so we could have still won it. It can't happen that your lower-order batters will always save you in chases. There are some odd days where you play wrong shots, so I don't think there is any point in thinking too much about it."
Earlier in the tournament, MI's Hardik Pandya, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar were also handed fines for slow over rate.
