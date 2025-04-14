Axar fined for DC's slow over rate against MI

As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's code of conduct, a captain is fined INR 12 lakh for the first slow over rate offence in a season. The IPL has done away with match suspensions and there are only fines and in-game field restrictions.

"We had the game. I think we had soft dismissals from the middle order, some bad shots," Axar said after the game. "We lost by 12 runs with an over to go so we could have still won it. It can't happen that your lower-order batters will always save you in chases. There are some odd days where you play wrong shots, so I don't think there is any point in thinking too much about it."