Live report - DC vs MI, a run-fest on the cards?

In Faf du Plessis' absence, DC have named just three foreign players in their XI • Associated Press

Axar Patel won the toss as Delhi Capitals, the only unbeaten team at IPL 2025, elected to chase in their first home fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Faf du Plessis, who returned from a groin strain for the game against RCB three days ago, misses out again. The rest of DC’s line-up remains the same, with a new Impact Player likely to come in.

Coming off a five-day break, Mumbai Indians are unchanged from their previous fixture against RCB. They’re currently ninth with one win in five games, but Hardik underlined the need to stay calm.

He also felt they were “not far from having a good game” but admitted the margin for error is very minimal.

“We’re trying not to hit the panic button, it’s about remaining calm and if we back each other, we’d be able to turn things around," he said. "The IPL is a long tournament, if you don’t catch up it becomes difficult in the end. We don’t have much margin for error.”

Delhi Capitals: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 KL Rahul (wk), 4 Axar Patel (capt.), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Mohit Sharma