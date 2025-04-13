Live report - DC vs MI, a run-fest on the cards?

Matches (21)
PSL (2)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (2)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WI 4-Day (4)
Live
29th Match (N), Delhi, April 13, 2025, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 12.63
Live Forecast:MI 215
Live
Prior to today, Rohit had hit 56 runs off 28 balls in this match-up, while being dismissed twice. Clearly, Rohit hasn't held himself back in trying to play him out.
Right on cue, Rohit has already hit him for two fours and a six in an expensive 19-run third over. The two fours are sumptuous - the first is driven through the line all along the carpet and the second is lofted imperiously over the infield.
The six is off a big, fat top-edge as he attempts to scoop a full delivery angling away.
MI are 39/0 in 3 overs
45.6 DC's win percentage at Kotla, the lowest among all teams at home in the IPL
Mitchell Starc overpitches twice in search of late swing. He first gets flicked through midwicket. And then when he corrects his line, he gets driven imperiously through extra cover. There is some movement in the air for him, though. MI 11/0 in 1 over
1
Axar Patel won the toss as Delhi Capitals, the only unbeaten team at IPL 2025, elected to chase in their first home fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Faf du Plessis, who returned from a groin strain for the game against RCB three days ago, misses out again. The rest of DC’s line-up remains the same, with a new Impact Player likely to come in.
Coming off a five-day break, Mumbai Indians are unchanged from their previous fixture against RCB. They’re currently ninth with one win in five games, but Hardik underlined the need to stay calm.
He also felt they were “not far from having a good game” but admitted the margin for error is very minimal.
“We’re trying not to hit the panic button, it’s about remaining calm and if we back each other, we’d be able to turn things around," he said. "The IPL is a long tournament, if you don’t catch up it becomes difficult in the end. We don’t have much margin for error.”
Delhi Capitals: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 KL Rahul (wk), 4 Axar Patel (capt.), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Mohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
2
1
1
2
This is the kind of match that could threaten the record for the highest number of runs scored in an IPL match. And this is a venue that's comfortably been the quickest scoring in the IPL since last year. DC are unbeaten. MI sit at the bottom of the table, but they are never a million miles from a big innings. This could be fun, stay locked.
1
1
1
2
Language
English
Win Probability
MI 69.08%
MIDC100%50%100%
Current Over 4 • MI 40/0Live Forecast: MI 215
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
Faf du Plessis out as DC opt to bowl against MI
Mumbai Indians are unchanged from their previous fixture against RCB
MI Innings
<1 / 3>