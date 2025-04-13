Matches (21)
PSL (2)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (2)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WI 4-Day (4)
Live
29th Match (N), Delhi, April 13, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext

DC chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 12.63
forecasterLive Forecast:MI 215
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Live
Updated 3 mins ago • Published Today

Live report - DC vs MI, a run-fest on the cards?

By Shashank Kishore

Rohit v Starc

Prior to today, Rohit had hit 56 runs off 28 balls in this match-up, while being dismissed twice. Clearly, Rohit hasn't held himself back in trying to play him out.
Right on cue, Rohit has already hit him for two fours and a six in an expensive 19-run third over. The two fours are sumptuous - the first is driven through the line all along the carpet and the second is lofted imperiously over the infield.
The six is off a big, fat top-edge as he attempts to scoop a full delivery angling away.
MI are 39/0 in 3 overs

45.6 DC's win percentage at Kotla, the lowest among all teams at home in the IPL

Rickleton is away in a jiffy

Mitchell Starc overpitches twice in search of late swing. He first gets flicked through midwicket. And then when he corrects his line, he gets driven imperiously through extra cover. There is some movement in the air for him, though. MI 11/0 in 1 over
1

DC opt to bowl; Faf misses out

Axar Patel won the toss as Delhi Capitals, the only unbeaten team at IPL 2025, elected to chase in their first home fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Faf du Plessis, who returned from a groin strain for the game against RCB three days ago, misses out again. The rest of DC’s line-up remains the same, with a new Impact Player likely to come in.
Coming off a five-day break, Mumbai Indians are unchanged from their previous fixture against RCB. They’re currently ninth with one win in five games, but Hardik underlined the need to stay calm.
He also felt they were “not far from having a good game” but admitted the margin for error is very minimal.
“We’re trying not to hit the panic button, it’s about remaining calm and if we back each other, we’d be able to turn things around," he said. "The IPL is a long tournament, if you don’t catch up it becomes difficult in the end. We don’t have much margin for error.”
Delhi Capitals: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 KL Rahul (wk), 4 Axar Patel (capt.), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Mohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
2
1
1
2

Hello, Kotla & Delhi

This is the kind of match that could threaten the record for the highest number of runs scored in an IPL match. And this is a venue that's comfortably been the quickest scoring in the IPL since last year. DC are unbeaten. MI sit at the bottom of the table, but they are never a million miles from a big innings. This could be fun, stay locked.
1
1
1
2
Language
English
Win Probability
MI 69.08%
MIDC
100%50%100%MI InningsDC Innings

Current Over 4 • MI 40/0

Live Forecast: MI 215
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
MI Innings
Player NameRB
RG Sharma
not out166
RD Rickelton
not out2313
Extras(w 1)
Total40(0 wkts; 3.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC44081.278
GT64281.081
RCB64280.672
LSG64280.162
KKR63360.803
PBKS53260.065
RR6244-0.838
SRH6244-1.245
MI5142-0.010
CSK6152-1.554
Full Table