Jaiswal's sixth Test century stretches India's lead

Tea India 224 and 304 for 6 (Jaiswal 118, Deep 66, Atkinson 3-99, Tongue 2-100) lead England 247 by 281 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his sixth Test century to ensure that England will need to break a long-standing record at The Oval to seal a 3-1 series win. Jaiswal cut a threadbare seam attack into oblivion during his 118 as India built a substantial lead, leaving England facing the challenge of becoming the first team in the venue's history to chase a fourth-innings target in excess of 275.

In the absence of Chris Woakes, England were left to rotate a three-man seam attack - with no frontline spinner - throughout an extended second session, with the exception of three overs of Joe Root's offspin. They were much more threatening than they had been on Saturday morning, but India continued to rattle along at more than four runs per over as Jaiswal made hay.

Gus Atkinson struck with the first ball after lunch, trapping Shubman Gill on the knee roll, and made life difficult for Karun Nair throughout his innings of 17. Nair was struck on the glove first ball, was dropped by Harry Brook at second slip - a tough chance, with Zak Crawley diving across him - and eventually caught behind as Atkinson found some extra bounce from a length.

But Jaiswal pressed on, reaching his hundred - his fourth against England, and his second of this series - with a scampered single through backward point. It was a fitting way to bring it up: 72 of his first 100 runs came behind square on the off side, and he rode his luck as he cut, dabbed, steered and slashed England's quicks past, through or over the slip cordon.