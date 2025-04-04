Starstruck Nigam 'learning from the best' at Delhi Capitals

Vipraj Nigam , 20, is pleasantly surprised at how much recognition he has received over the past two weeks at IPL 2025

An allrounder signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) primarily for his legspin, Nigam helped turn the tables on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on IPL debut, when he smashed a 15-ball 39 after coming in to bat at 113 for 6 in a tall chase of 210.

"I was nervous, but also excited," he tells ESPNcricinfo. "The feeling of earning the respect of your team-mates and coaches is something I can't express in words. It's been amazing to come and play with the same people I've watched on TV."

Vipraj's batting chops were never in doubt - he broke through into the Uttar Pradesh Under-19s as a batter, before legspin took over. When he picked up "13 or 14 wickets in two crucial matches", an opportunity to be part of a junior camp at the National Cricket Academy [in Bengaluru] opened up soon after domestic cricket resumed post-covid, around 2022. It was there he realised the need to develop his all-round abilities.

"They (NCA coaches) told me legspinning allrounders are rare," he says. "After that, I started working on my bowling seriously."

What he thought was a small step turned into a giant leap when he earned further recognition at the UP T20 League in 2024, where he was the second-highest wicket-taker. Blessed with a quick-arm action modelled on his hero Yasir Shah , the former Pakistan legspinner, Nigam bamboozled batters with his fizz. Those performances earned him trials with DC, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"A few other teams had invited me, but the Ranji Trophy was on, and I wanted to prioritise that," he says. "But I did well at the trials wherever I went, they gave me good feedback. But there were no guarantees."

On auction day, Vipraj was signed for INR 50 lakh, "big money" for the son of a primary school teacher from Barabanki, a small town neighbouring Lucknow. "My father never stopped me from playing cricket," he says. "My mother would initially tell me it was important to study, but after a point even she started encouraging me. Sports wasn't a thing at home."

Sports seemed an afterthought in his hometown. Those who aspired to play cricket had to move to Lucknow. Nigam, however, was fortunate to be under the mentorship of Sarwar Nawab, who had just started the lone academy in Barabanki.

As Nigam began to develop physically, Nawab worked on his power hitting, while state senior Zeeshan Ansari , who has also broken into the IPL only this year, worked on his legspin. Ansari played for India at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 alongside Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan, but lost his way for a few years, failing to break into the UP senior team.

"I learnt a lot from several of my seniors," Vipraj Nigam says of his UP team-mates • Delhi Capitals

During this period, Ansari kept his cricket dream burning by practising and playing A-division cricket in Lucknow, while being a big-brother figure for young Nigam.

Nawab and Ansari helped enhance Nigam's skills, but the proof of his improvements lay in being able to play and perform in competitive games. Nawab happened to know Khaleeq Khan, who ran the UP Timber Cricket Club in the A division of the city's club circuit. Khaleeq offered Nigam an opportunity to play for the club and he has been a regular since.

"I didn't move to Lucknow initially, I'd do up and down by bus," Nigam says. "There was this excitement of going every day to play, as a youngster you don't think 'oh, I have to travel this far'. It's all you want to do. Now the journey has gotten more comfortable since I've bought a car. Earlier, I used to walk, then take a bus, train there for five-six hours and come back. It used to be tiring."

At the club, Nigam enhanced his skills by playing with the cream of UP's next in line. "I learnt a lot from several of my seniors there," he says. "Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav, Mohammad Saif - all of them had Ranji Trophy experience. Playing and training with experienced players helped me tremendously."

Nigam also got to play with many of them when he earned a senior state debut in the 2024-25 season. UP made the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-finals after Nigam made an impression with the bat, an unbeaten 27 off 8 against Andhra , a prelude of sorts to his IPL fireworks.

"I feel very blessed to have had the journey I've had," he says. "I'm learning from the best. KL Rahul bhaiyya is my team. I've been speaking to him every day. Kevin Pietersen, Axar [Patel] bhai, Kuldeep [Yadav] bhai - they're all amazing players. The IPL is such a platform where you see and learn from the best. I'd like to have a chance to speak to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav."