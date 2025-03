One-wicket wonders - the five IPL games that almost went the other way

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were coming back from their two-year ban, and it was a game - the season-opener - Mumbai Indians (MI) were well-placed to win at the Wankhede. MI overcame a poor start to post 165 for 4. In the chase, CSK slipped to 75 for 5. But Dwayne Bravo 's stunning assault brought them back to life. CSK needed 46 from 17 and Bravo hit two sixes and a four in that 18th over against Mitchell McClenaghan and three sixes in the next off Jasprit Bumrah before falling off the last ball of the 19th. But all CSK needed was seven from the last over. An injured Kedar Jadhav walked out after having retired earlier to smash a six and a four off the final over, bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.