DC vs LSG, 4th Match at Visakhapatnam, IPL, Mar 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Visakhapatnam, March 24, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
L
W
L
W
LSG
W
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 234.04 SR
10 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 159.19 SR
LSG10 M • 321 Runs • 45.86 Avg • 183.42 SR
LSG10 M • 206 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 145.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 16.15 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 10.46 Econ • 13.15 SR
LSG10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 23.75 SR
LSG8 M • 7 Wkts • 10.2 Econ • 25.71 SR
Squad
DC
LSG
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|24 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
