DC vs LSG, 4th Match at Visakhapatnam, IPL, Mar 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Visakhapatnam, March 24, 2025, Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Fraser-McGurk
9 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 234.04 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 159.19 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 321 Runs • 45.86 Avg • 183.42 SR
A Badoni
10 M • 206 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 145.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kuldeep Yadav
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 16.15 SR
Mukesh Kumar
8 M • 13 Wkts • 10.46 Econ • 13.15 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 23.75 SR
Mohsin Khan
8 M • 7 Wkts • 10.2 Econ • 25.71 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days24 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Rahane points to rush of middle-overs wickets as 'the momentum-changer'

KKR's new captain backs the inexperienced fast-bowling trio of Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson and Vaibhav Arora despite combined returns of 8.2-0-105-1

Ashwin, Dhoni and their history of funvention

The two non-conformists are coming together at the IPL for the first time since 2016

Hazlewood: 'This is probably the freshest I've been in a long time'

The RCB seamer bowled a stifling spell in his side's thumping win over KKR

Krunal mixes the predictable with the unexpected to take KKR down

The RCB left-arm spinner keeps the percentages in his favour even on some of the high-scoring venues, a glimpse of which was seen on the opening night of IPL 2025

Krunal: 'If you get hit, you should only get hit on a good ball'

Krunal turned the game around with his 3 for 29 after KKR had got off to a flying start

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB11022.137
KKR1010-2.137
CSK-----
DC-----
GT-----
LSG-----
MI-----
PBKS-----
RR-----
SRH-----
Full Table