In numbers - IPL 2025 gets off to turbo-charged start

IPL 2024 set a new benchmark in aggression and intent, and high totals. The average run rate (10.37) exceeded 10 for the first time in a season, there were 136 more sixes struck than in the next-highest six-hitting season, and eight out of ten totals of 250 or more (before IPL 2025) came in 2024.

Now, can IPL 2025 scale even greater heights when it comes to run-scoring?

Going by the extremely early trends, it looks like the bar will be raised, as the current season has got off the blocks in turbo-charged fashion. Here's a comparison between the first five games of IPL 2024 and IPL 2025.

Ashutosh Sharma's 66* in 31 balls took DC over the line against LSG • BCCI

A 37% jump in sixes

The overall run rate in the first five matches has gone up by 17%, but the numbers that really jump out at you are those of boundary count and boundary intent.

There has been a 37% increase in the number of sixes, while the count of fours is up by more than 34%.

A whopping 32 more sixes have been struck so far this season - 119 vs 87. In fact, the most sixes in any previous season after five matches was 88 in IPL 2023. The sixes count this year after four games was already 87, while 146 fours were struck, ten more than in the first five games last season.

Batters have found the boundary more often because they are also looking for them more often: the percentage of boundary-intent shots has gone up by 66%.

The powerplay is for power-hitting

In ten innings so far this season, there have been eight scores of 60 or more in the powerplay, including a highest of 94 by SRH against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The lowest so far this season is 52, by MI against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In 2024, the highest after five matches was just 65; there are five higher powerplay scores already in 2025.

The overall powerplay run rate has jumped by almost 30%, which is the highest among the three phases. The middle overs have gone up significantly, too, by almost 17%, with four instances of 100-plus runs in this phase, including the highest of 125 by SRH versus RR. In 2024, the maximum runs scored in the middle overs in the first ten innings was 98.

The death overs have seen a relatively smaller change of just 5%, though the highest here - 77 by Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Gujarat Titans (GT) - is higher than the maximum last year - 71 by SRH versus KKR.

Zooming strike rates and expensive overs