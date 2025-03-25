Matches (6)
GT vs PBKS, 5th Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, Mar 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), Ahmedabad, March 25, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GT
L
L
W
A
A
PBKS
W
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 12:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 445 Runs • 49.44 Avg • 146.86 SR
10 M • 387 Runs • 43 Avg • 147.7 SR
PBKS10 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 154.7 SR
PBKS10 M • 229 Runs • 22.9 Avg • 154.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GT10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 26.75 SR
GT3 M • 5 Wkts • 10.63 Econ • 9.6 SR
PBKS10 M • 15 Wkts • 10.39 Econ • 14.4 SR
PBKS2 M • 3 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GT
PBKS
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|25 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
