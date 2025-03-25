Matches (6)
IPL (3)
Canada in Namibia (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)

GT vs PBKS, 5th Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, Mar 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Ahmedabad, March 25, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
GT Win & Bat
PBKS Win & Bat
GT Win & Bowl
PBKS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 445 Runs • 49.44 Avg • 146.86 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 387 Runs • 43 Avg • 147.7 SR
Shashank Singh
10 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 154.7 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 229 Runs • 22.9 Avg • 154.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 26.75 SR
R Sai Kishore
3 M • 5 Wkts • 10.63 Econ • 9.6 SR
Arshdeep Singh
10 M • 15 Wkts • 10.39 Econ • 14.4 SR
YS Chahal
2 M • 3 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GT
PBKS
Player
Role
Shubman Gill (c)
Opening Batter
Rashid Khan (vc)
Bowling Allrounder
Anuj Rawat 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arshad Khan 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Gurnoor Brar 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Kulwant Khejroliya 
Bowler
Kumar Kushagra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahipal Lomror 
Allrounder
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Sai Kishore 
Bowler
Sai Sudharsan 
Top order Batter
M Shahrukh Khan 
Batter
Ishant Sharma 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Manav Suthar 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahul Tewatia 
Bowling Allrounder
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Jayant Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days25 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

'Quick timing, great hands, good vision' - Hayden on Dhoni's stumping of Suryakumar Yadav

Piyush Chawla said Dhoni would have trained to keep for Noor during the pre-season camp

'Quick timing, great hands, good vision' - Hayden on Dhoni's stumping of Suryakumar Yadav

No T20 experience? No problem for MI's Vignesh Puthur, who stood out on his IPL debut

MI coach Paras Mhambrey on how Puthur, the left-arm wristpinner who bagged 3 for 32 against CSK, impressed the scouting team

No T20 experience? No problem for MI's Vignesh Puthur, who stood out on his IPL debut

Noor Ahmad's wristspin is art in fast forward

His speed makes him an outlier even among the game's great outliers, and mystery spin at that speed is devastating

Noor Ahmad's wristspin is art in fast forward

Ravindra: 'An honour to open for CSK knowing the history of it'

"It's just about getting the job done," he said about finishing the match off with a six with Dhoni at the other end

Ravindra: 'An honour to open for CSK knowing the history of it'

'Do I have to come and hit every ball?' - Kishan's thoughts on being bought by SRH

Kishan says the team was going for the record, after his unbeaten 106 got them to within two runs of the all-time highest IPL total

'Do I have to come and hit every ball?' - Kishan's thoughts on being bought by SRH
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SRH11022.200
RCB11022.137
CSK11020.493
MI1010-0.493
KKR1010-2.137
RR1010-2.200
DC-----
GT-----
LSG-----
PBKS-----
Full Table