Shreyas Iyer's IPL best leads PBKS to winning start

Iyer knew PBKS needed a big score at a ground where chasing teams had won five of the last six IPL games. Dew plays a big part in that discrepancy and there was plenty of it on Tuesday evening. Keeping all that in mind, Iyer took every opportunity he was given to swing free. He flicked his fourth ball for six, off Kagiso Rabada. He pulverised Sai Kishore for two more, right after the left-arm spinner had picked up two wickets in two balls in his previous over. He even took down Rashid Khan, contributing two of the five sixes the legspinner had to contend with in his final analysis of 4-0-48-1. Iyer was so switched onto run-scoring opportunities that he spotted a wide from the non-strikers' end in the 15th over. When he came on strike for the extra ball, he hit that for six too.