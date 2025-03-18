Shreyas Iyer wants to 'mark' himself at No. 3 in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer , the new Punjab Kings captain, has expressed his intention to bat at No. 3 during IPL 2025. Iyer recently proved to be India's point of difference at No. 4 during their unbeaten run to the Champions Trophy title in Dubai and earlier in IPL 2024, when he captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the title , he had primarily batted at the same position. Occasionally, he had also slid down to No. 5 or No. 6 to suit the needs of KKR last season.

"We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be No. 3," Iyer said at a press conference. "And that's what I'm focusing at. I wouldn't say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting.

"This time I'm quite clear about that position. And I'm going to be focusing on that number. As long as the coach approves of me."

Iyer will reunite with coach Ponting after the pair had some success at Delhi Capitals, helping them make the playoffs from 2019 to 2021, including the final in 2020. PBKS splurged INR 26.75 crore (USD 3.18 million approx) on Iyer, making him the second-most expensive player at an IPL auction.

"If you look back at the auction, I think it was pretty clear to everyone who I wanted as my captain," Ponting said. "And we got what we wanted. I was desperate to work with Shreyas again. We had a great working relationship at Delhi over a long period of time. He's one of the best players that I've worked with. He's a great human being. He's an IPL-winning captain. You couldn't ask for much more.

"We've got the best leader that we could possibly hope for. And we've had a lot of great times and success together. I think we understand each other really well. As you know, the captain-coach relationship in any team is vital."

In IPL 2024, PBKS had managed to win just one of their seven home games across Mullanpur and Dharamsala, and finished second from bottom. Ponting is hoping to remedy that and find ways to win at home this season.

"What I understand is that if you are not winning at home, you are not winning the IPL," Ponting said. "It's one of the main reasons that I'm sitting here now. I wanted a really strong coaching challenge. And we've got that. But there's no pressure on us. What have we got to lose?