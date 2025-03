Can Iyer and Ponting work their magic on chronic underperformers PBKS?

Another talent who's made a name in the domestic circuit, Suryansh Shedge displayed his finishing skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arriving to bat mostly in tricky situations, the 22-year old allrounder helped Mumbai wrap up games, and he did the job for them in the final as well, clattering three sixes and three fours in his 15-ball stay to help them to the title. He could be an Impact Player option and bolster their lower order, a role Ashutosh Sharma performed for PBKS last season.