Arya reached his hundred - his second of the season - off just 40 balls. He finished on 120 off 50 with ten fours and ten sixes. But his wasn't the only innings of note for South Delhi. Captain Ayush Badoni at the other end went one step further. He brought up a century off 39 balls, finishing on 165 off just 55 balls, at a strike rate of 300 with his innings including eight fours and 19 sixes.