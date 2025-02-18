Jamieson replaces Ferguson in New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad
Matt Henry is the only senior seamer left standing in the squad
New Zealand have lost their most experienced fast bowler to injury with Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025. Ferguson, who has played 65 ODIs, including the last two World Cups where his team reached the final four, suffered a hamstring injury while playing in the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament in the UAE earlier this month. Kyle Jamieson has taken his place in the 15-member squad who are slated to kick off the ICC event on Wednesday with a game against hosts Pakistan in Karachi.
Ferguson picked up the injury at the start of February when he left the field without completing his full quota of four overs for the Desert Vipers. He did not play their two remaining matches of the season and was on the sidelines during the ODI tri-series that followed in Pakistan. Ferguson tested his hamstring out on Sunday, bowling three overs in a warm-up game against Afghanistan. On Tuesday, he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy.
Ferguson is the second fast bowler that the Black Caps have lost in the last week with Ben Sears also down with a hamstring complaint. Although the Champions Trophy is expected to be played in conditions that might be hard work for the quick bowlers, New Zealand's stocks now look very green. Jamieson joins Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy and Natham Smith as seamers with less than 15 ODIs' under their belt, which places added focus on the only senior fast bowler left in the squad, Matt Henry.
Jamieson, 30, has only just recovered from a back injury of his own, having spent 10 months out of the game. His hiatus from ODI cricket stretches back even longer - till September 2023. He has recent form going his way though. Jamieson proved his fitness during the Super Smash T20 competition, along with the talents that made him eye-catching in the first place, bowling full lengths and getting the ball to swing in. He picked up 14 wickets in 12 innings at an economy rate of 5.95. Helped by that performance, his domestic team, Canterbury, made it to the final. Jamieson has also earned a PSL deal and will play for Quetta Gladiators later this year.
New Zealand are one of the pre-tournament favourites at the Champions Trophy. They won the tri-series final at the same venue where they will open their campaign, with their batting depth and their allrounders proving key at crucial moments. New Zealand are in group A and after the game against Pakistan, they play Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24 and India in Dubai on March 2. The top two teams in each group go on to the semi-finals.