Rizwan says Rauf is 'fully fit' for Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan have been handed a boost ahead of the Champions Trophy opener, with fast bowler Haris Rauf expected to be "fully fit" against New Zealand, according to their captain Mohammad Rizwan

"Haris bowled 6-8 overs a couple of days ago, and bowled a fair bit yesterday too," Rizwan said at the captain's press conference on the eve of the tournament. "He's bowling with full rhythm today, too. He's also putting work in the gym and isn't complaining of any pains. We think he's fully fit."

Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in his chest while bowling in the opening game of the tri-series against New Zealand on February 8, and was in a race against time to be fit for the start of the tournament. He did not play the remainder of the series, though ESPNcricinfo understands that was more out of an abundance of caution than an indicator of the injury's severity.

After the press conference, Rauf was seen bowling in the nets during Pakistan's final practice session before the tournament at the National Stadium. It clears Pakistan up to play what they view as their first-choice bowling lineup, one that features Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Rauf. The three played together in an attack that ultimately ended up on the wrong side of a result against New Zealand in the opener of the tri-series. They play the same side tomorrow in the Champions Trophy curtain-raiser as Pakistan prepare to host their first ICC tournament since 1996.

"We suffered for 10 years when no side came here," Rizwan said. "But Pakistan still produced solid results. So we have no doubts about our ability."

However, it is hard to escape the idea that Pakistan go into their first game as relative underdogs. New Zealand beat them twice in the tri-series, going unbeaten across the tournament to lift the title. They went on to demonstrate their all-round ability, defending a total against Pakistan in one game before easing to two chases in games against South Africa and Pakistan. At the same time, they brushed aside injuries to fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears, retaining their fast-bowling threat, while reigning Pakistan in through the middle overs with a varied array of spinners.

"There are ups and downs and certain deficiencies in our side," Rizwan said. "We are aware we need to bring about certain improvements in our professionalism and consistency.

"We tried to learn from the tri-series, which is why we batted first in the final to work out where our weaknesses lie. We used that series as a training experience. We hope we've learned enough to cover for those weaknesses tomorrow."

But along with the usual cheery optimism, Rizwan's statements were laced with a kind of naked hunger he has rarely let slip in the past. Wearing his religion on his sleeve, he tends to resign himself to "the will of Allah" as he often says. It can take the pressure off, a valuable skill for a Pakistan captain, but today, Rizwan seemed to teeter on the edge of fantasising how much he wanted to win an ICC event, and how good it would be to win this one at home.

"We've come so close a few times," he said. "We need to work out how to get that extra one per cent to win those big matches. No one can guarantee that success, and we're still in search of that final step where we lose big games or tournaments.

"Every player is desperate for this title. And we're doing everything we can to work out how to win. I don't think any country works as hard as we do."