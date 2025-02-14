Sears out of Champions Trophy with hamstring tear; Duffy brought into squad

Ben Sears has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a hamstring injury. Sears, who was also part of New Zealand's squad for the tri-series in Pakistan, felt pain in his left hamstring at the team's training session in Karachi on Wednesday.

A subsequent scan revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks' rehabilitation, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. That meant Sears would have been available only from the team's final group match onwards, against India in Dubai on March 2, the decision was made to rule him out.

Sears played both of New Zealand's league-stage games in the tri-series, but went wicketless after 16 overs, conceding 104 runs in them.

Jacob Duffy , who is also part of the tri-series squad, has replaced Sears for the Champions Trophy.

"We're all really feeling for Ben," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. "It's always tough being ruled out of a major event at such a late stage, and it's especially tough in Ben's case given it would have been his first major ICC event.

"The timeframes for Ben to be fit to play again meant he would likely miss the majority of the group stage, and given the short nature of the tournament, we felt it was appropriate to bring in a player who is fully fit and ready to go.

"Ben is a player with huge potential and given the short rehabilitation timeframe, we're sure he'll be fit and raring to go for the home series against Pakistan back in New Zealand."

Duffy has played ten ODIs, in which he has picked up 18 wickets. In the home ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, he took four wickets in two games.

"Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at international level," Stead said. "He's been part of the squad for the ODI tri-series so he's fully acclimatised and he's got plenty of experience in these conditions and is fit and ready to go.

"He's another player who will be experiencing his first senior ICC event, so it will be an exciting few weeks ahead for him."