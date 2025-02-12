Missing in action: Players injured and unavailable for the Champions Trophy
India are without their bowling spearhead, Australia are without their entire first-choice pace attack
A list of players* who will be missing the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury and personal reasons, or are currently under an injury cloud
Afghanistan
AM Ghazanfar is out due to a fractured vertebrae, which he picked up on Afghanistan's tour to Zimbabwe in December.
Australia
Australia will be without their entire first-choice pace attack at the Champions Trophy: Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are "managing some ongoing injuries".
Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons.
Marcus Stoinis retired from ODIs on February 6, after being named in Australia's provisional squad.
Mitchell Marsh has a back injury and is unlikely to play again this season.
England
Jacob Bethell was ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury on England's ongoing white-ball tour of India.
India
Jasprit Bumrah is out with a back issue that he picked up in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January.
New ZealandNew Zealand have two injury worries: Lockie Ferguson injured his hamstring at the ILT20 in the first week of February.
Rachin Ravindra was struck on the forehead while fielding against Pakistan on February 8, in the ongoing tri-series, and did not play New Zealand's next game on February 10. New Zealand will be waiting on his fitness ahead of the tri-series final on Friday and beyond.
Pakistan
Pakistan are sweating on the fitness of Haris Rauf, who picked up a "low-grade side strain" 11 days before the start of the Champions Trophy in the ongoing tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.
South Africa
Anrich Nortje, who has not played any competitive cricket since December 2024, is out of the Champions Trophy as well due to back trouble. He was set to be replaced by Gerald Coetzee who then picked up a groin injury.
*The list only includes players who were named in their team's provisional 15 in January and missed out later. It does not include the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman or Saim Ayub who would have been picked if they were fit or without personal complications.