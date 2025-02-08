Rachin Ravindra goes off the field after taking blow to forehead

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra suffered a serious injury in the field during the first ODI against Pakistan , getting hit in the head by the ball while appearing to lose it in the floodlights.

Fielding at deep square leg in the 37th over, Ravindra steadied himself to take a catch as Khushdil Shah slog-swept Michael Bracewell towards the on side. But Ravindra seemed to lose the ball in the lights, and took no evasive action as it struck him square on the forehead. He was seen staring at the ground, apparently in a daze, as blood streamed down his face while medical staff rushed onto the field.

A stunned silence took hold of the ground as a stretcher was brought on, though it was ultimately not required. The Pakistan team doctor, nearest to the incident, also rushed on to provide first-aid assistance. After lying down on the ground while receiving a few minutes of treatment, Ravindra got up with the assistance of medical staff, and walked off the field, holding a towel to his head, to warm applause from what had just recently been a packed Gaddafi Stadium.

New Zealand were in a dominant position in the game, with Pakistan still needing 132 runs for victory in 75 balls with five wickets in hand. Two overs earlier, Ravindra had completed a short spell with the ball, sending down three overs. Earlier, he had opened the batting and scored a brisk 25 off 19 balls to get his side up and running. They eventually posted a total of 330 for 6.

Haris Rauf walked off the field with a side strain • Associated Press

Earlier in the match, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf went off the field two balls into his seventh over, and the PCB later revealed he had complained of "sharp pain in the left side of the chest and abdomen muscles", which was later confirmed to be a "low-grade side strain". Rauf, it was confimed, would not come out to bat during Pakistan's chase.

These developments come just 11 days before the start of the Champions Trophy, which begins when these two sides meet in Karachi on February 19. New Zealand's next game is on Monday, when they take on South Africa in the second match of this tri-series, while Pakistan are scheduled to meet South Africa on Wednesday.