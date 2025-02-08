Matches (12)
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Match at Lahore, Tri-Nation, Feb 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (D/N), Lahore, February 08, 2025, Pakistan Tri-Nation Series
Pakistan FlagPakistan
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 300 Runs • 50 Avg • 79.36 SR
Babar Azam
7 M • 266 Runs • 53.2 Avg • 77.55 SR
WA Young
9 M • 456 Runs • 65.14 Avg • 93.63 SR
MS Chapman
10 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 98.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
7 M • 17 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 21.82 SR
Haris Rauf
9 M • 16 Wkts • 5.29 Econ • 25.18 SR
JA Duffy
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 26.18 SR
MJ Henry
3 M • 9 Wkts • 3.72 Econ • 16.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
NZ
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4827
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days8 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Pakistan Tri-Nation Series News

Injured Coetzee out of Champions Trophy; South Africa name six uncapped players for first ODI of tri-series

Champions Trophy squad members Jansen, Markram, Miller, Rabada, Rickelton, Stubbs, and van der Dussen will not take part in the tri-series

Jacob Duffy added to NZ ODI squad for tri-series in Pakistan

Otago fast bowler has played ten ODIs, and was impressive during the recent home series against Sri Lanka

PCB shifts tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa to Lahore and Karachi

Both stadiums have been undergoing significant upgrade and renovation work to host the Champions Trophy games

Pakistan to host Tests against Bangladesh, England and WI in packed 2024-25 season

The season also includes an ODI tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa followed by the Champions Trophy

Pakistan Tri-Nation Series

TeamMWLPT
NZ----
PAK----
SA----
Full Table