Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Match at Lahore, Tri-Nation, Feb 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (D/N), Lahore, February 08, 2025, Pakistan Tri-Nation Series
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
W
W
W
W
New Zealand
L
NR
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 300 Runs • 50 Avg • 79.36 SR
PAK7 M • 266 Runs • 53.2 Avg • 77.55 SR
NZ9 M • 456 Runs • 65.14 Avg • 93.63 SR
10 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 98.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 17 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 21.82 SR
PAK9 M • 16 Wkts • 5.29 Econ • 25.18 SR
NZ7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 26.18 SR
NZ3 M • 9 Wkts • 3.72 Econ • 16.66 SR
Squad
PAK
NZ
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4827
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|8 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
