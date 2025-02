Pakistan bat with Faheem back; Duffy, Smith in for New Zealand in tri-series final

The hosts brought back seam-bowling allrounder Faheem Ashraf in place of fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain. This is Ashraf's first international since the Perth Test in December 2023. His recent white-ball form is encouraging: he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with 20 strikes at an economy rate of 7.12 to go with some cameos with the bat.