Pakistan vs New Zealand, Final at Karachi, Tri-Nation, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Karachi, February 14, 2025, Pakistan Tri-Nation Series
Pakistan FlagPakistan
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
10 M • 371 Runs • 61.83 Avg • 107.84 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 345 Runs • 69 Avg • 87.34 SR
WA Young
10 M • 374 Runs • 46.75 Avg • 85.38 SR
MS Chapman
8 M • 252 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 95.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
7 M • 18 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 20.61 SR
Abrar Ahmed
6 M • 12 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 28 SR
MJ Henry
5 M • 14 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 19.21 SR
JA Duffy
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.33 Econ • 25.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
PAK
NZ
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4838
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days14 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Pakistan Tri-Nation Series News

Agha, Rizwan smash tons in Pakistan's highest ODI chase

Pakistan secured a spot in the tri-series final against New Zealand; South Africa have now lost six successive ODIs

Agha, Rizwan smash tons in Pakistan's highest ODI chase

Klaasen boost for hamstrung South Africa in virtual semi-final against Pakistan

The winner will play New Zealand in the final and also get a chance for some Champions Trophy prep over in Karachi

Klaasen boost for hamstrung South Africa in virtual semi-final against Pakistan

Williamson hails 'outstanding' Conway after record partnership

"Obviously playing one day cricket here when other teams haven't played a lot, is nice"

Williamson hails 'outstanding' Conway after record partnership

Breetzke bats his way from scratchy to sublime in ODI debut to remember

Matthew Breetzke shows he can get past 30-40 as he scored 150 on ODI debut to break records and signal the start of something special

Breetzke bats his way from scratchy to sublime in ODI debut to remember

Stats - Breetzke betters Haynes, Williamson second-fastest to 7000

South Africa, meanwhile, have now lost five successive ODIs

Stats - Breetzke betters Haynes, Williamson second-fastest to 7000
Pakistan Tri-Nation Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.906
PAK2112-0.689
SA2020-0.228
Full Table