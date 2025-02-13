Pakistan vs New Zealand in a title clash and a dress rehearsal

's fireworks at the start have been integral to Pakistan's hopes. When Zaman fell for a 69-ball 84 against New Zealand, Pakistan's chase fell apart in Lahore, and his 28-ball 41 saw Pakistan fly to 91 in the first ten overs - their third fastest ten-over score in ODI history - against South Africa. It has gone some way towards replacing the hole left at the top by Saim Ayub's injury, and given impetus to a side whose middle order doesn't quite have the explosiveness to make up for any dawdling up top. On flat wickets where big totals will have to be put up and chased down, and with Fakhar key to Pakistan's success in international tournament knockout games, his performance and the game's outcome may well be very closely aligned.