Stats - Babar joins Amla as fastest to 6000 ODI runs, pushing Kohli to No. 3

11 - Batters to score 6000-plus runs for Pakistan in ODIs, including Babar. Only three of these batters were younger than Babar when they got to 6000. Babar was 30 years and 122 days old when he got there, behind Inzamam-ul-Haq (29y 86d), Mohammad Yousuf (30y 40d) and Shahid Afridi (30y 106d).