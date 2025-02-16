Champions Trophy: Versatile New Zealand dream big in familiar conditions

How do they look?

The previous ICC tournament, the 2024 T20 World Cup, was a nightmare for New Zealand in the Caribbean, but the versatility in their ODI squad and familiarity with the conditions, especially in Pakistan, has had them dreaming big once again.

Since 2019 , no visiting team has played more ODIs in Pakistan than New Zealand (10). New Zealand also have batting depth down to No.8, where their captain Mitchell Santner is likely to slot in, and eight bowling options in their potential XI, if you include Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. With the bat, Ravindra and Mitchell could disrupt spin like they demonstrated during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Though New Zealand don't have a wristspinner in their squad, their fingerspin-bowling allrounders - Santner, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips in particular - provide them with immense balance. Among them, Bracewell and Santner himself can bowl in the powerplay.

While there's plenty of cream in the batting line-up and spin attack, the seam attack looks a bit squishy. Lockie Ferguson, who sustained a hamstring injury while playing in the ILT20, has resumed training with New Zealand and could be fit in time for the Champions Trophy. Ben Sears, the other tearaway, however, has been sidelined from the tournament with a hamstring injury. Will O'Rourke offers high pace and bounce in Sears' absence but he is yet to get a taste of an ICC tournament. This might leave Matt Henry with plenty on his plate.

Who are their opponents

New Zealand will kick off the tournament against hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19 before they will face Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24. They will then travel to Dubai to meet India in the last group game on March 2.

Likely best XI

1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Tom Latham (wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Will O'Rourke

Reserves: Will Young, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy

Daryl Mitchell's sweeps and reverse sweeps could disrupt spin • AFP/Getty Images

Player(s) to watch

Kiwi style of play more than Daryl Mitchell in this current New Zealand side. In his first ICC tournament in the 2021 T20 World Cup, in the UAE, he fronted up to open the batting and has since established himself as a middle-order mainstay. He is adept at sweeping and reverse-sweeping and pumping the ball down the ground - shots that mess with the lengths and lines of spinners. Mitchell also tends to rise to the big occasions. Cases in point: the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-finals against England and 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals against India. Nobody typifies themore thanin this current New Zealand side. In his first ICC tournament in the 2021 T20 World Cup, in the UAE, he fronted up to open the batting and has since established himself as a middle-order mainstay. He is adept at sweeping and reverse-sweeping and pumping the ball down the ground - shots that mess with the lengths and lines of spinners. Mitchell also tends to rise to the big occasions. Cases in point: the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-finals against England and 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals against India.

Mitchell's childhood buddy Mitchell Santner could also play a vital role with his subtle variations and leadership skills.

Key stats

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, New Zealand have the best run-rate among 20 teams between overs 10 and 40. In fact, they are the only team with a run-rate of over six (6.26) during this phase.

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, Santner has picked up 26 wickets in 18 innings at an excellent economy rate of 4.57.

Recent ODI form

New Zealand have won two of the three bilateral series they've played since making the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup. A number of the seniors missed all three series - two at home and one away in Sri Lanka - before a near full-strength New Zealand side enjoyed an unbeaten run to the tri-series title in Pakistan. They decimated Pakistan in the final in Karachi, where they will meet Pakistan once again in the Champions Trophy opener on February 19.

Champions Trophy history