Champions Trophy winners to get US$2.24 million as prize money

The tournament begins on February 19 in Karachi with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand. It's the first ICC tournament to be played in Pakistan since they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup. India's matches will, however, be played in Dubai - against Bangladesh on February 20, against Pakistan on February 23, and against New Zealand on March 2 - since the team wasn't allowed to travel to Pakistan. The rest of the tournament will be played across Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. If India reach the knockouts, the matches will continued to be played in Dubai. Their semi-final is slotted for March 4.