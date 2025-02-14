Champions Trophy winners to get US$2.24 million as prize money

The winners of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 will receive US$2.24 million as prize money along with the trophy they lift on March 9. The runners-up will get $1.12 million, and the losing semi-finalists will be awarded $560,000 each. The total pot is worth $6.9 million, a jump of 53% from 2017, when Pakistan had lifted the trophy at The Oval.

The Champions Trophy continues to be an eight-team tournament, split into two groups of four teams each. The top two from each group will proceed to the semi-finals. Each group match is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. the teams that finish fifth and sixth will each earn $350,000, while the seventh- and eighth-placed teams will take home $140,000 each.

"In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 each for competing in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025," an ICC statement said.

ICC chair Jay Shah said, "The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events. Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations."

The tournament begins on February 19 in Karachi with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand. It's the first ICC tournament to be played in Pakistan since they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup. India's matches will, however, be played in Dubai - against Bangladesh on February 20, against Pakistan on February 23, and against New Zealand on March 2 - since the team wasn't allowed to travel to Pakistan. The rest of the tournament will be played across Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. If India reach the knockouts, the matches will continued to be played in Dubai. Their semi-final is slotted for March 4.