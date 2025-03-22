Ponting: Priyansh Arya is 'a very special potential opening batsman'

"Priyansh Arya, I think, is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament," Ponting said at an event in New Chandigarh. "Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he's very exciting."

"Suryansh Shedge is also someone who has been very impressive in our training so far," Ponting said. "When I talk about energy and fun, another player that I am impressed with is Musheer Khan. He's brought a lot to the group already. He has got an infectious attitude, and around the training ground and around the team so far, he's been someone that I've really enjoyed working with."