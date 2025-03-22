Ponting: Priyansh Arya is 'a very special potential opening batsman'
New boys - like Arya - Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan also come in for praise from the Punjab Kings head coach
Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting is impressed with the young batters in his IPL 2025 squad, singling out opener Priyansh Arya, finisher (and medium-pace bowler) Suryansh Shedge, and 19-year-old batting allrounder Musheer Khan as the ones he is expecting good things from.
"Priyansh Arya, I think, is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament," Ponting said at an event in New Chandigarh. "Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he's very exciting."
Left-hand batter Arya had first attracted attention when he thumped six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League. At the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024-25, he scored 325 runs, with a century, at an average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 176.63. Arya is one of three opening batters in PBKS' squad, the others being Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis.
Like Arya, Shedge also had a successful SMAT last season. He had the highest strike rate (251.92) for any batter to have faced at least 50 balls in the tournament, with his cameos helping Mumbai successfully hunt down 230 (against Andhra) and 222 (against Vidarbha). Musheer, meanwhile, will be back in action after September 2024, when he suffered injuries in a car accident.
"Suryansh Shedge is also someone who has been very impressive in our training so far," Ponting said. "When I talk about energy and fun, another player that I am impressed with is Musheer Khan. He's brought a lot to the group already. He has got an infectious attitude, and around the training ground and around the team so far, he's been someone that I've really enjoyed working with."
PBKS, who had finished ninth last season and have never won the IPL title, start their campaign this season against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 25. Apart from having a new head coach in Ponting, PBKS also have a new captain in Shreyas Iyer. They had last made the IPL playoffs back in 2014, which is also the only time they got to the final.