Extra yards in practice give Vyshak a perfect start for Punjab Kings

With 75 runs needed from 36 balls, Vyshak, having reviewed his plans with the support staff, aimed to bowl wide yorkers to target Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, whose strike rates against those balls were "low".

"I didn't know if I was going to be there," Vyshak told ESPNcricinfo. "They were also thinking of a spinner. And then I got to know I'll be on for the 14th over. All along, I had been going through my plans - so when the opportunity came, I was ready to go."

As Vyshak came on, Arshdeep told him to "err on the wider side". It was a change from their original plan of trying to mix his variations, including bowling a knuckleball that he is known to deliver effectively.

"Initially, Plan A was to bowl slow bouncers," Vyshak said. "But the wicket wasn't two-paced. The ball wasn't holding up. There was a lot of dew. Considering all that, the coaches said, 'Let's stick to the wide yorker. ' It was a case of them planning and me executing."

Vyshak gave just ten runs in his first two overs. By his third, after Buttler's dismissal, GT needed 45 more from 12 deliveries. Despite Marco Jansen conceding 20 runs in two overs from the other end, Vyshak's first two overs had already put GT on the back foot. So much so that even 18 runs from his third over - the 19th of the chase - left GT with an improbable 27 runs to get in the final over. PBKS eventually won by 11 runs, and it was a strong comeback for Vyshak, who had recovered from a quadricep injury that kept him out for the second half of the Ranji Trophy during the domestic season.

The injury struck just as Vyshak, on the BCCI's list of targeted fast bowlers, had broken into India's T20I squad for the South Africa series in November. Though he didn't debut, he gained valuable experience.

Vijaykumar Vyshak: "Until I'm satisfied, I'm not going out of the nets" • Punjab Kings

"I always say this to myself that whatever I can do in my control, I will do that," he said. "If you have to give your 100%, I'll give my 110%. But injuries are not in your hands. I am someone who is really willing to give myself that extra push.

"I don't mind pushing extra yards in the practice session until I get what I'm doing, whether it is yorkers, whether it is length balls or slower ones. If I want to do something, I am just going to do it. And then, until I'm satisfied, I'm not going out of the nets. That is something that has helped me grow.

"And then, for this sport, especially when you're playing T20s, you [have] got to be mentally strong because some days you don't nail your yorkers. But you [have] got to be mentally strong, and you got to accept the fact that this is not happening. You've got to change; you got to go to your Plan Bs. So that is something that I've been working on."

Vyshak is a strong advocate for "positive vibes" and "routines" to the extent that if he feels he did something different at training or during his pre-match routine that worked wonders, it's likely he would have noted it down somewhere to be able to go back to it later.

"If the previous day, like match minus one, or minus two, if I did something that worked for me, I just want to write it down and then just go back to that and then do the same things again and again. So that has been helping me. So, hopefully, I can continue this and go on to achieve a lot more."

"People used to tell me that I was a little healthy. I was like, 'But I'm still bowling fast and batting, [so] how does it matter?'" • PTI

Vyshak's cricket perspective comes from a desire to make up for lost time. In 2017-18, weighing 110kg, he admitted feeling lost, and often faced criticism for his weight.

"People used to tell me that I was a little healthy. I was like, 'But I'm still bowling fast and batting, [so] how does it matter?'. It's a funny story about how I really decided to transform. There's this tradition of giving birthday bumps, and because I was too heavy, my friends just dropped me once. The next morning, I woke up thinking, 'Why am I like this? What am I doing?' That is when I started my journey."

The fitness impetus was around the time Vyshak switched to fast bowling in his Under-19 days. Earlier, he was a top-order batter and captained Karnataka's Under-16 team. He's grateful for guidance from former Karnataka batter Sudhindra Shinde and former India seamer Abhimanyu Mithun

"He [Shinde] has seen me as a young kid - as a fat kid," Vyshak said. "He has really been supportive about my bowling, my mental strength, and my batting. So, if I'm feeling low, if I'm feeling anything, no matter what, I make sure that I talk to him because that is my comfort. We have a rapport that I can't express in words. But every time I'm low, I call him, and by the end of the call, he will make sure I'm in a happy space.

"During my Under-19s, he suggested to me going to Bharat Arun sir. So when I was probably 20-21, my action was all over [the place]. He [Shinde] also helped me financially. He took care of my sessions in Chennai, [and] my stay - he helped me massively. In the last couple of years, I have worked with Mithun. He has helped me a lot with my run-up and my variations."

"You have to make sure you come back strong and then you've got to be mentally strong. That is where the mental aspect has helped me a lot"

Does Vyshak feel different today than when he first started in the IPL two years ago with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)?

"When I started off, I didn't know what this platform was," he says. "My emotions were so high. When I did well, I used to feel so good, and when I didn't, I used to like just dip down.

"And then, last couple of years, with [Mohammed] Siraj being there, I think he emphasised on being neutral. Whatever happens - whether you're playing or not playing, winning or not winning - you have to be constant. That's the biggest lesson for me. Matches come thick and fast - if you keep brooding over what has gone wrong, you'll keep sinking further.