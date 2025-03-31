Reverse swing for Arshdeep or drier ball for Chahal? Not an easy decision for Punjab Kings

To continue with the same ball to try to get some reverse swing or opt for a drier ball to ensure spinners get a better grip? Punjab Kings (PBKS) will weigh up both options before making a decision, their assistant coach James Hopes said ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"Arshdeep [Singh] enjoyed it [against Gujarat Titans]," Hopes said. "He was worked on the ball properly with saliva, and we did get a little bit of swing in that last game at the end. But to be fair, that came at the expense of getting a dry ball as well because we didn't change our ball, and that probably affected Yuzi [Yuzvendra Chahal] a little bit as well because he wasn't bowling with the dry ball for that game.

"So we have to weigh up what we're going to need the most: whether we're going to need to try and get a little bit of tail with the older ball or whether we're going to need to give our world-class spinner a dry ball to make an impact within the last ten overs of the innings."

Tuesday's match will be played on a red-soil pitch, which has plenty of grass covering. Hopes expects a "spin-heavy night out" at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

"I think it's fine to have a home-ground advantage," he said. "If that home ground advantage is you have a spin-heavy attack and you can play on a spinning wicket, that's fine. At the end of the day, if you're playing there - like you only play one game there - you've just got to prepare accordingly and try to combat that. It's fine in a competition that in the last two years has got very batting-centric - like the scores are starting to get large. Teams can play with a little bit of home-ground advantage. I haven't seen a pitch that's unplayable by any means."

'Bowlers raving about Shreyas Iyer'

At PBKS, Hopes is reunited with Shreyas Iyer - the pair had previously worked together at Delhi Capitals. Iyer, who is leading PBKS after taking Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last season, entered the IPL after being India's highest run-getter at the Champions Trophy. Hopes highlighted how Iyer remained calm on the field during the high-scoring game against GT.

"His batting is world-class, and has got to a point in the last seven weeks - with what he's done at the Champions Trophy and the rest of it - that he's now considered one of the better short-format players in the world," Hopes said.