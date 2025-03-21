IPL to allow one ball change on demand to counter dew

To help counter dew, the IPL has decided to allow the team bowling second in an evening match to get the ball changed once anytime after the tenth over. Any further requests for an additional change of ball will be at the on-field umpires' discretion. The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting with the ten captains in IPL 2025 and was communicated to the franchises on Friday in a note that was accessed by ESPNcricinfo*.

Until now, the umpires had the sole discretion on changing the ball if and when they felt it had got wet because of dew, which is a big factor at certain venues. However, the franchises wanted the match officials to be more flexible and allow a ball change more than once. As per the new rule, the umpires will have to grant the bowling team's first request for a ball change any time from overs 11 to 20 of the chase.

The ball change will be granted on request irrespective of the presence of dew. But the option will only be available in evening matches, not afternoon games, and the request can be made only at the end of an over, not in the middle of it. If the bowling team does not want the ball changed after the tenth over regardless of the dew, a replacement ball will not be brought in.

The ball introduced after the tenth over will have the same level of wear and tear as the one it replaces. Importantly, the ball will be picked by the umpires and the bowling team will have no say in the choice. One potential downside for the bowling team would be if the replacement ball is a bit harder than the ball it replaces, making run-scoring easier.

The umpires can change the ball for being wet/out of shape/lost/damaged at any time during the match. That does not take away the fielding captain's right to get it changed again after the tenth over.

Teams have welcomed the decision as dew has played a significant role in the outcome of matches in the past, with teams predominantly opting to chase. India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy , who is one of the lead bowlers for defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, said changing the wet ball in the middle overs would definitely be helpful.

Andy Flower , the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who will play the IPL opener against KKR at Eden Gardens on Saturday evening, said he never understood why there was "reticence" on part of the umpires to change a ball affected by dew.

"I like the rule change on the captains electing when they can take a second ball in the second half of the [second] innings," Flower said in Kolkata on Friday. "Changing the ball will make it an even and fair contest. And that's what we are looking for. The people who make the rules under which we play the game of cricket and ground staff, preparing pitches, they are always looking for a fair balance between bat and ball. And in conditions where dew does affect games significantly, that's a really good rule change and about time."