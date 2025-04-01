IPL (3)

LSG vs PBKS, 13th Match at Lucknow, IPL, Apr 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (N), Lucknow, April 01, 2025, Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
10 M • 421 Runs • 60.14 Avg • 212.62 SR
A Badoni
10 M • 132 Runs • 26.4 Avg • 145.05 SR
Shashank Singh
10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 162.11 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 230 Runs • 23 Avg • 153.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ravi Bishnoi
10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.06 Econ • 22 SR
SN Thakur
3 M • 6 Wkts • 10.56 Econ • 9 SR
Arshdeep Singh
10 M • 13 Wkts • 10.58 Econ • 16.61 SR
Harpreet Brar
8 M • 3 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 42 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days01 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB22042.266
DC22041.320
LSG21120.963
GT21120.625
PBKS11020.550
KKR2112-0.308
CSK3122-0.771
SRH3122-0.871
RR3122-1.112
MI2020-1.163
