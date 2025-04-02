IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards: Shreyas at No. 2 after another big score
Find out who the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after 12 games are
Who are the top-thee run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after Game 12 - Mumbai Indians' (MI) eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran continues to be the highest run-scorer with 189 runs at an average of 63 and chart-topping strike rate of 219.76. He scored 44 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) following returns of 75 from 30 balls against Delhi Capitals and 70 from 26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) .
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has entered the list and is at No. 2 after his 52 not out in the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In the first match of the season against Gujarat Titans, Shreyas scored a 97 not out off 42 balls and followed it up with a half-century against LSG, helping his side win both games.
B Sai Sudharsan hasn't been among the fastest scorers in the tournament - though 167.07 is hardly shabby - but his 137 runs from two innings for Gujarat Titans (GT) has him up at No. 2 on the Orange Cap table.
Noor Ahmad has been a revelation this season. Turning out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who also have R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their starting line-up, Noor has been by far the most successful, his left-arm wristspin bringing him 4 for 18, 3 for 36 and 2 for 28 so far. That's nine wickets, five more wickets than Ashwin and Jadeja combined.
Mitchell Starc is just one wicket behind, and has got to eight wickets in just two games for DC. He was expensive in his first game, against LSG, conceding 42 runs for his three wickets, but against SRH, he had his career-best T20 returns - 5 for 35. In his opening spell, Starc removed Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the powerplay, and he came back in the 18th over to remove Harshal Patel and Wiaan Mulder.
There's a tie in third place between LSG's Shardul Thakur and CSK's Khaleel Ahmed, who have picked up six wickets after three games each at this stage. Thakur's best was the 4 for 34 he picked up in LSG's win over SRH, while Khaleel got 3 for 29 in his first game of the season, against MI.